1.
This person who learned to double-check that a raccoon is actually dead and not just sleeping before trying to move it:
2.
This person who learned not to cool brownies off on the porch because squirrels can come by for a snack:
3.
This person who learned not to wear gray pants to a job interview:
4.
This person who learned that all doors aren't the same size after taking the first door off:
5.
This person who learned that dishwashing soap is not a good replacement for dishwashing machine detergent:
6.
This person who learned that their safe wasn't waterproof after finding their money and passport moldy:
7.
This toddler who learned what things shouldn't go in the microwave:
8.
This person who learned that you need to put the lid ON a Crock-Pot when trying to cook chicken for six hours:
9.
This person who learned to never leave his phone under the industrial paper cutter at work:
10.
This person who learned not leave their phone out in plain sight in their car:
11.
This person who learned not to plug a space heater into a power strip:
12.
This person who learned what happens to a moka pot when you forget to turn the stove off:
13.
This person who learned not to put leather gloves in the washing machine:
14.
This person who learned you can't leave cans of soda in the car overnight when it's -16 degrees Fahrenheit:
15.
And lastly, this person who learned that not everyone knows how to pack glass jars of sauce for shipping: