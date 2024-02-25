Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

I Can't Help But Laugh At These 15 People Who Had To Learn Lessons The Hard Way

So today I learned that a coffee pot can explode.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who learned to double-check that a raccoon is actually dead and not just sleeping before trying to move it:

Person&#x27;s arm in a beige medical cast extending outwards with wood flooring in the background
u/throwawaymyalias / Via reddit.com

2. This person who learned not to cool brownies off on the porch because squirrels can come by for a snack:

fresh brownies with bites taken out
u/diamondsealtd / Via reddit.com

3. This person who learned not to wear gray pants to a job interview:

a person showing a stain on the back of their pants
u/-milesTeg / Via reddit.com

4. This person who learned that all doors aren't the same size after taking the first door off:

a door that doesn&#x27;t fit the frame
u/oestzilla / Via reddit.com

5. This person who learned that dishwashing soap is not a good replacement for dishwashing machine detergent:

soap leaking from a dishwasher
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

6. This person who learned that their safe wasn't waterproof after finding their money and passport moldy:

moldy money and a passport
u/StatuSChecKa / Via reddit.com

7. This toddler who learned what things shouldn't go in the microwave:

Burnt video game controller and shoe on a metal lid, with batteries and leaf debris
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8. This person who learned that you need to put the lid ON a Crock-Pot when trying to cook chicken for six hours:

Baked sweet potatoes topped with melted cheese and bacon bits in a white slow cooker
u/sarahhopefully / Via reddit.com

9. This person who learned to never leave his phone under the industrial paper cutter at work:

A person&#x27;s hand holding a smartphone with a severely cracked screen
u/hecht0520 / Via reddit.com

10. This person who learned not leave their phone out in plain sight in their car:

Car interior with shattered glass on seats and dashboard, airbags deployed, indicating an accident
u/Softboi_ / Via reddit.com

11. This person who learned not to plug a space heater into a power strip:

Burnt and damaged electrical outlet on a wall, posing a fire hazard
u/palmetto420 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who learned what happens to a moka pot when you forget to turn the stove off:

Moka pot on a stove, used and showing signs of wear, with no people in the image
u/champagne_papaya / Via reddit.com

13. This person who learned not to put leather gloves in the washing machine:

a person holding damaged gloves
u/gene100001 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who learned you can't leave cans of soda in the car overnight when it's -16 degrees Fahrenheit:

exploded frozen pepsi in a car
u/OneEyedWilson / Via reddit.com

15. And lastly, this person who learned that not everyone knows how to pack glass jars of sauce for shipping:

A damaged package with spilled tomato sauce and food items inside a cardboard box
u/J-C-A-N / Via reddit.com