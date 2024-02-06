Skip To Content
    16 People Who Embarrassed Themselves Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way More Than You Ever Could In Your Entire Life

    If you name your child after your first love and then your spouse finds out, maybe you SHOULD feel embarrassed. Just saying.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who submitted a short story to their boss as their two-week notice:

    &quot;I need to put my two weeks in.&quot;
    u/Autam / Via reddit.com
    &quot;TO BE CONTINUED...&quot;
    u/Autam / Via reddit.com
    &quot;Angela screamed falling to her knees&quot;
    u/Autam / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who wrote a missed connections post claiming he DIDN'T ask a woman out:

    &quot;i could actually treat you better&quot;
    u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who was caught in the lie of all lies:

    &quot;My wife named our son after her first love and I had no idea&quot;
    u/ContributionOk4879 / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who decided to be bold and take a chance with their crush:

    Screenshot of a tweet
    Twitter / @helenabadger / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who messaged someone he liked his unfiltered thoughts:

    &quot;Did I upset you?&quot;
    u/papayathechicken / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who posted this humiliating story online:

    &quot;I went clubbing with a girl today.&quot;
    u/TheMemeMkaer / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who randomly sent an OnlyFans creator a Harry Styles cover:

    &quot;Onlyfans is for fun&quot;
    u/Dirtyslutforyou99 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who proudly claimed to have an empty life:

    &quot;Obsessed with making money&quot;
    r/HustersUniversity

    9. This person who responded to themself...as their own dog:

    &quot;only to you&quot;
    u/Failingunistudent_ / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who got WAY too vulnerable with their coworker:

    &quot;Who is this?&quot;
    u/anonoymous / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who tried to flex, but killed any chances at getting a date:

    &quot;Cause u need to see how much I got so u can act appropriately&quot;
    u/AsianVixen4U / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who admitted to being in a relationship and then still tried to keep talking to someone they slept with:

    &quot;Why are you talking to me?&quot;
    u/Readkt92 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who was so insecure they told their friend not to wear makeup around their boyfriend:

    &quot;why do you care so much&quot;
    u/MeekAirtime / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who got a new number to get in contact with the ex they cheated on:

    &quot;damn alright sorry lmao&quot;
    u/RiOT-Septic / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who was having some sort of crisis at 4 a.m. when they texted their coworker this:

    &quot;When i look into the mirror i see a boy not a man&quot;
    u/mothmans_dad / Via reddit.com

    16. And lastly, this person who wrote a narrative piece as his opening Tinder message:

    &quot;Nothing more attractive than self-defeat and no confidence&quot;
    u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com