1.
This person who submitted a short story to their boss as their two-week notice:
2.
This person who wrote a missed connections post claiming he DIDN'T ask a woman out:
3.
This person who was caught in the lie of all lies:
4.
This person who decided to be bold and take a chance with their crush:
5.
This person who messaged someone he liked his unfiltered thoughts:
6.
This person who posted this humiliating story online:
7.
This person who randomly sent an OnlyFans creator a Harry Styles cover:
8.
This person who proudly claimed to have an empty life:
9.
This person who responded to themself...as their own dog:
10.
This person who got WAY too vulnerable with their coworker:
11.
This person who tried to flex, but killed any chances at getting a date:
12.
This person who admitted to being in a relationship and then still tried to keep talking to someone they slept with:
13.
This person who was so insecure they told their friend not to wear makeup around their boyfriend:
14.
This person who got a new number to get in contact with the ex they cheated on:
15.
This person who was having some sort of crisis at 4 a.m. when they texted their coworker this:
16.
And lastly, this person who wrote a narrative piece as his opening Tinder message: