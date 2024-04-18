1.
This person who purchased a new car after 10 years and then this happened:
2.
This people who learned their washable pillows were, in fact, not washable:
3.
This person who found an intruder in their home:
4.
This person who wanted to take a bath at the hotel after a hard day:
5.
This person who found a cooler on the highway:
6.
This person whose plant pot was destroyed by their roaming Roomba:
7.
This person who let their pants touch the floor in a bathroom stall:
8.
This person who found this in the hood of their car:
9.
This person who wore pants that were too light to conceal their nerves during a job interview:
10.
This person who didn't see this still-wet bird poop and touched it when they closed their car door:
11.
This person who woke up to find their car headlight gone:
12.
This person who went to their attic, tripped, and fell through the ceiling:
13.
This person who stepped on their glasses and couldn't afford new ones:
14.
This person who accidentally dropped and broke a bowl over the food they'd been cooking for hours:
15.
And lastly, this person who lost a huge diamond ring in a rental car: