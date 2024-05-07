People Are Sharing How They Caught Their Partner Cheating, And I'm Living For The Drama

7.

"She said she was at a friend's studying. I had suspicions about a guy she was working with, so I drove about 30 minutes to his house and found her car there. I parked out front and called her. She picked up, and I just let her bury herself as hard as I could. I asked her what she was studying, what the girl's name was she was studying with, where she lived, and everything I could think of to make her fumble about. Then I told her to look out front of the house she was in. When I saw her peek through a blind, I waved and told her to find a new place to live and to come get her things. I know things hadn't been great for a while, but it was still a bummer to end like that."