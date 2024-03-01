People Who Dated Pathological Liars, Tell Us The Wildest Lie You Caught Your Partner In

After the mega-viral and wild "Who TF Did I Marry Series?" on TikTok, where a woman, Reesa Teesa, revealed her rocky marriage to a pathological liar, I've wondered what other stories people have to tell after being in a relationship with pathological liars.
If you've ever been in a relationship with a pathological liar, tell us the most shocking lie you caught them in.
For example, maybe after you'd been dating a guy for two years, he started constantly asking you for money, and then you discovered he was using it to pay for his secret 7-year-old child.
Or perhaps you married a woman who was a surgeon and then, a few years into your marriage, you learned that she never even completed a bachelor's degree, and when she was "going to work," she was actually running a pyramid scheme.
Or maybe you proposed to someone who lost their engagement ring, but months later, you found out they'd sold it and used the money as a down payment for a house they were buying behind your back.
If you've ever dated a pathological liar, tell us the wildest lie you caught them in (or use this Google form if you want to be anonymous). You could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video.