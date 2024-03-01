Skip To Content
People Who Dated Pathological Liars, Tell Us The Wildest Lie You Caught Your Partner In

This should be interesting.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

After the mega-viral and wild "Who TF Did I Marry Series?" on TikTok, where a woman, Reesa Teesa, revealed her rocky marriage to a pathological liar, I've wondered what other stories people have to tell after being in a relationship with pathological liars.

A grid of eight TikTok thumbnails showing a woman with different expressions, titled &quot;Who TF Did I Marry?&quot; parts 39–47
If you've ever been in a relationship with a pathological liar, tell us the most shocking lie you caught them in.

Split screen with a close-up of Dakota Johnson on the right and an overhead shot of an empty chair on the left
For example, maybe after you'd been dating a guy for two years, he started constantly asking you for money, and then you discovered he was using it to pay for his secret 7-year-old child.

Man carrying a child in an urban setting with a McDonald&#x27;s cup in hand
Or perhaps you married a woman who was a surgeon and then, a few years into your marriage, you learned that she never even completed a bachelor's degree, and when she was "going to work," she was actually running a pyramid scheme.

Medical team in scrubs performing surgery on a patient in an operating room
Or maybe you proposed to someone who lost their engagement ring, but months later, you found out they'd sold it and used the money as a down payment for a house they were buying behind your back.

Close-up of a person holding an open ring box with an engagement ring
If you've ever dated a pathological liar, tell us the wildest lie you caught them in (or use this Google form if you want to be anonymous). You could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video.