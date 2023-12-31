Skip To Content
28 Infuriating Screenshots Of Men Whose Logic Is So Backwards They Really Think They're "Nice Guys"

"Keep the long hair. No girl looks good with short hair. Sorry if I sound like an a**hole. Just trying to be nice and give my opinion."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This "nice guy" who SWEARS he was being respectful:

&quot;I was respectful but it doesn&#x27;t matter who it&#x27;s does it?&quot;
u/Jaydensreddit666 / Via reddit.com

2. This "nice guy" who was mad his friend was treating him like...a friend:

&quot;you&#x27;re a selfish prick who puts your d**k before her feelings.&quot;
u/Sandman1025 / Via reddit.com

3. This "nice guy" who was offended someone asked him to teach them to play chess:

&quot;So ima go&quot;
u/kosherkatie / Via reddit.com

4. This "nice guy" whose masculinity was threatened by adult toys:

&quot;if someone leaves you for a piece of plastic, it&#x27;s not the piece of plastic.&quot;
u/Sandman1025 / Via reddit.com

5. This "nice guy" who told a woman to shut up and then said he would've treated her right:

&quot;shut up woman&quot;
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

6. This "nice guy" who gave unwanted advice:

&quot;Keep your hair long no girl looks good with short hair&quot;
u/FeralChapstick / Via reddit.com

7. This "nice guy" who thought sending unsolicited nudes was a nice thing to do:

&quot;You sent me a d*** pic after I met you on Saturday.&quot;
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8. This "nice guy" who failed at convincing anyone that was true:

&quot;I don&#x27;t care about looks or sex&quot;
u/Revvan83 / Via reddit.com

9. This "nice guy" who had an "epiphany" as to why he was single:

&quot;I gotta be 6 foot make 100k a year for them to even look my way&quot;
u/deranged_asiangirl / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/deranged_asiangirl / Via reddit.com

10. This "nice guy" who said that once women reached their 30s, they would realize how "nice" guys like him exist:

&quot;In your 20s we are invisible to you until your 30s when you realize we exist.&quot;
u/alsaturn / Via reddit.com

11. This "nice guy" who had a severe superiority complex:

&quot;I&#x27;m looking to soar not settle for handouts of mediocrity.&quot;
u/ItchycooParking / Via reddit.com

12. This "nice guy" who had no patience:

&quot;I&#x27;m at a concert bruh&quot;
u/Potatoes_are_sexy / Via reddit.com

13. This "nice guy" who wrote a bitter Tinder bio:

&#x27;You found your reason to delete this app!&quot;
u/v_koori / Via reddit.com

14. This "nice guy" who was upset someone was prioritizing their health over him:

Screenshot of a text conversation
u/dollydaydream_ / Via reddit.com

15. This "nice guy" who was confused as to why he got blocked:

&quot;I was just being nice...&quot;
u/yoginurse26 / Via reddit.com

16. This "nice guy" who wanted a trophy because he didn't send unsolicited nudes:

&quot;Yeah I push boundaries so sorry&quot;
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com
&quot;But Fuck it&quot;
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com

17. This "nice guy" who sent someone a "reminder" before they went out:

Screenshot of a reminder a &quot;nice guy&quot; sent out
u/SpriteAlright / Via reddit.com

18. This "nice guy" who didn't understand why someone was hesitant to meet him:

&quot;The old &#x27;meeting a guy off the internet is scary cause he might actually be a nice guy&#x27; scenario&quot;
u/hunni93 / Via reddit.com

19. This "nice guy" whose dating profile was an immediate left swipe:

&quot;now stuck on this titanic door saving my self.&quot;
u/JustJuniperfect / Via reddit.com

20. This "nice guy" who claimed he wasn't a player anymore:

&quot;but do you have pretty big boobs? is that too weird to ask&quot;
u/cavaliersfan9 / Via reddit.com

21. This "nice guy" who came on way too strong:

&quot;Here I am .. what&#x27;s up ?&quot;
u/sharpe85 / Via reddit.com

22. This "nice guy" who called his ex a gold digger just because she moved on from their relationship:

A man ranting about his ex
u/shellzyb / Via reddit.com

23. This "nice guy" who couldn't take a hint:

&quot;You sent me a friend request&quot;
u/templateforquestions / Via reddit.com
&quot;Stuck up&quot;
u/templateforquestions / Via reddit.com
&quot;Honestly I don&#x27;t know who you are but you have the benefits of the doubts&quot;
u/templateforquestions / Via reddit.com

24. This "nice guy" who was looking to cheat on their spouse:

Profile of a guy who says he&#x27;s nice but that he&#x27;s &quot;married, seeking discreet shenanigans.&quot;
u/LadyLazarusRed / Via reddit.com

25. This "nice guy" who felt he was owed something:

&quot;So who&#x27;s that guy with you this morning?&quot;
u/GeishaTwink / Via reddit.com
screenshot of a text conversation
u/GeishaTwink / Via reddit.com
&quot;Seriously? I waited all afternoon for your delivery. And I cleaned your table...&quot;
u/GeishaTwink / Via reddit.com

26. This "nice guy" who was mad someone was too busy taking care of a dying relative:

Screenshot of a text conversation
u/murphskillet / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text conversation
u/murphskillet / Via reddit.com
&quot;I should&#x27;ve communicated that to you and I apologize but I&#x27;m not tolerating this dying man slander.&quot;
u/murphskillet / Via reddit.com

27. This "nice guy" who had a short temper:

&quot;You can&#x27;t even return the Christmas message, unfortunately I didn&#x27;t expect you to be like this&quot;
u/Elliehasquestions / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text conversation
u/Elliehasquestions / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text conversation
u/Elliehasquestions / Via reddit.com

28. And lastly, this "nice guy" who somehow thought he wasn't being misogynistic:

Screenshot of Facebook comments
u/uncertain_confusion / Via reddit.com