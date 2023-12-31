1.
This "nice guy" who SWEARS he was being respectful:
2.
This "nice guy" who was mad his friend was treating him like...a friend:
3.
This "nice guy" who was offended someone asked him to teach them to play chess:
4.
This "nice guy" whose masculinity was threatened by adult toys:
5.
This "nice guy" who told a woman to shut up and then said he would've treated her right:
6.
This "nice guy" who gave unwanted advice:
7.
This "nice guy" who thought sending unsolicited nudes was a nice thing to do:
8.
This "nice guy" who failed at convincing anyone that was true:
9.
This "nice guy" who had an "epiphany" as to why he was single:
10.
This "nice guy" who said that once women reached their 30s, they would realize how "nice" guys like him exist:
11.
This "nice guy" who had a severe superiority complex:
12.
This "nice guy" who had no patience:
13.
This "nice guy" who wrote a bitter Tinder bio:
14.
This "nice guy" who was upset someone was prioritizing their health over him:
15.
This "nice guy" who was confused as to why he got blocked:
16.
This "nice guy" who wanted a trophy because he didn't send unsolicited nudes:
17.
This "nice guy" who sent someone a "reminder" before they went out:
18.
This "nice guy" who didn't understand why someone was hesitant to meet him:
19.
This "nice guy" whose dating profile was an immediate left swipe:
20.
This "nice guy" who claimed he wasn't a player anymore:
21.
This "nice guy" who came on way too strong:
22.
This "nice guy" who called his ex a gold digger just because she moved on from their relationship:
23.
This "nice guy" who couldn't take a hint:
24.
This "nice guy" who was looking to cheat on their spouse:
25.
This "nice guy" who felt he was owed something:
26.
This "nice guy" who was mad someone was too busy taking care of a dying relative:
27.
This "nice guy" who had a short temper:
28.
And lastly, this "nice guy" who somehow thought he wasn't being misogynistic: