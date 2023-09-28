6. "I started dating this woman when I was 19 and she was 22. She had recently moved back to the area after moving to California and then got divorced because she found out her husband was doing gay porn on the side. She and I were dating for about a month or two, and she said she needed to go back to California to get her stuff because she left so quickly after her divorce. She disappeared one day, and wouldn't answer my texts or calls. I didn't know what happened, and it was strange, but I figured she moved on. I got a call two months later where she told me she flew to Louisiana to hang out with some friends. She called me to let me know she was back, and we should hang out. I declined. Four months later, I got a call from her the day before I was supposed to deploy for five months, but I ignored it. When I return, I have 20 voicemails from her, one a week yelling at me for being a piece of crap, and not accepting that I am her son's father, all kinds of stuff."

"I had no clue what was going on. I called her back, and we talked. The kid was only a couple of months old, but he had my hair color, and if you squinted hard enough, you could see me in him. I decided I should take it on, I'll be a dad, but I wouldn't get back together with her. When I told my siblings, they all told me to get a DNA test. I said I would, but I had already bought a bunch of baby stuff, and I tried my best to be a dad in the meantime. When the result came back 99.8% positive I was not the father, she was pretty upset, but I peaced out of that place fast."

—u/zerofocus

