I'm 1,000% Convinced That We're Living In A Matrix, And These 16 Photos Prove That We Are

We're really all just living in The Sims.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This draft of a juice carton:

&quot;Default_juice&quot;
u/OrdinarySoftwareDev / Via reddit.com

2. This chessboard's floating shadow:

a floating shadow of a chessboard
u/tummy_trubble / Via reddit.com

3. This mystery in the sky:

a stream of color in the sky
u/ROBOXPLOSION / Via reddit.com

4. This incredibly flexible cat:

a cat that appears to be sitting right side up and laying upside down at the same time
u/DownTownDK / Via reddit.com

5. This RV design featuring a bay window:

an RV with a bay window
u/rybe07 / Via reddit.com

6. This leaf that somehow got in the middle of this fence:

a leaf on a fence
u/XLord_of_OperationsX / Via reddit.com

7. This shadow that went off script:

a shadow that doesn&#x27;t match the cord
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8. This pole that inexplicably ended up in the middle of this car:

a car on a pole
u/BitBix_ / Via reddit.com

9. This sighting of two moons:

two moons in the sky
u/i127imnottakenhaha / Via reddit.com

10. This tree that appeared to have a gap in the middle:

a tree with a tap
u/yosha / Via reddit.com

11. This headless subway passenger:

a person waiting for a train with no head
u/IveGotStockinOptions / Via reddit.com

12. This floating cat illusion:

a cat that appears to be floating
u/princessMorris / Via reddit.com

13. This two-sided bench that was joined at the wrong side:

a bench that looks like a bed
u/Personal-Trash-7456 / Via reddit.com

14. This reflection in this building not matching with the cloudy day:

a clear sky on a building&#x27;s reflection, but it&#x27;s cloudy overhead
u/fluhuhuh / Via reddit.com

15. This mountain's shadow disrupting the sunset:

a mountain shadow across the sky
u/omgitsmint / Via reddit.com

16. And lastly, this trippy sidewalk design pattern:

a trippy sidewalk design
u/PanicPotatoe / Via reddit.com