1.
This draft of a juice carton:
2.
This chessboard's floating shadow:
3.
This mystery in the sky:
4.
This incredibly flexible cat:
5.
This RV design featuring a bay window:
6.
This leaf that somehow got in the middle of this fence:
7.
This shadow that went off script:
8.
This pole that inexplicably ended up in the middle of this car:
9.
This sighting of two moons:
10.
This tree that appeared to have a gap in the middle:
11.
This headless subway passenger:
12.
This floating cat illusion:
13.
This two-sided bench that was joined at the wrong side:
14.
This reflection in this building not matching with the cloudy day:
15.
This mountain's shadow disrupting the sunset:
16.
And lastly, this trippy sidewalk design pattern: