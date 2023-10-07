    16 People Who Should've Thought Twice Before Coming Up With A Bad Lie And Posting It On The Internet

    Lying about donating bone marrow is sooooo wild.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who lied about buying a faulty product:

    &quot;this product isn&#x27;t available yet&quot;
    u/MrCanadianShark / Via reddit.com

    2. This person whose height kept changing:

    &quot;You&#x27;ve grown from 6ft 8 in only 12 days&quot;
    u/Sea-Climate6841 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who claimed to play video games with a member from a pop band:

    &quot;Literally never owned an Xbox&quot;
    u/small_potato_boiii / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who was spreading false rumors about someone's employment:

    &quot;I have not departed the company, what the hell?&quot;
    u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who was called out for living multiple lives:

    &quot;I&#x27;m going to suggest maybe you stop lying for attention?&quot;
    u/ItalianGreyhounds / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who was called out because their age was not adding up:

    &quot;That&#x27;s an awful lot of sexually active children for one person to have&quot;
    u/Im_a_mermaid_owo / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who left out some details in their negative review they left:

    &quot;We hope that you could be more understanding of the situation.&quot;
    u/sensew / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who lied about donating bone marrow for some reason:

    &quot;Yeah, except you didn&#x27;t.&quot;
    u/VolantisMoon / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who failed to think things through before concocting this story:

    &quot;Eddie Hazel died in &#x27;92...&quot;
    u/Origamibyameer1 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who tried to make themselves seem like a better boss than they were:

    &quot;Hmmm, my severance was only 3 weeks....months must be getting shorter and shorter in retirement&quot;
    u/anewe / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who didn't know how Tinder worked before posting on Facebook:

    &quot;okay though&quot;
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who alleged their child somehow got half their arm tattooed without them knowing:

    &quot;someone drew it on her with a Sharpie&quot;
    u/BasedSigmaGrindset / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who had receipts that their DoorDasher didn't ring the doorbell:

    A customer says they are unhappy because their DoorDasher didn&#x27;t let them know their order arrived, the Dasher claims they rang the bell, and the person responds with a video showing them not ringing the bell
    u/tubzero / Via reddit.com

    14. This mom who was called out for lying about their kid's baseball skills:

    The mother claims her 16-year-old son can throw a fastball 102 mph, and a responder says that&#x27;s impossible because she&#x27;d be too busy getting scouting calls to be posting online
    u/thats-well_idk / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who was called out by her own brother for fabricating stories:

    Someone claims when they were 15 they stole their brother&#x27;s bottle of Jack Daniels and drank it straight, and the brother replies he didn&#x27;t live at home when his sibling was 15
    u/succmyashleigh / Via reddit.com

    16. And this person who was caught catfishing:

    Screenshot of a Grindr text exchange
    u/eXistBoner / Via reddit.com