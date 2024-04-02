    I'm Seething After Looking At These 15 Photos Of Notes And Signs That Perfectly Encapsulate Late-Stage Capitalism

    A boss actually wrote "thief on someone else's paycheck.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This note telling cashiers that they're not allowed to sit at the register:

    Handwritten sign on a chair stating &#x27;We Do Not Sit At The Register This Is Dollar General Not Aldi&#x27; indicating seating not allowed
    u/Whadyagot / Via reddit.com

    2. This notice telling employees that they'd lose sick days if they came into work late:

    Notice about sick day policy changes due to system abuse, detailing the non-payment for certain sick days and loss of any unused days at year&#x27;s end. Signed by management
    u/generaljustin3 / Via reddit.com

    3. This note that said going to the bathroom was "time theft:"

    Sign on wall stating: Bathrooms are not for hanging out, do not come to bathrooms while clocked in as it is considered time theft
    u/DeathlessQuotient / Via reddit.com

    4. This sign by employees telling customers NOT to tip them with their cards because their employer won't give it to them:

    Note on paper saying employees can&#x27;t keep credit card tips, only cash, with a sad face
    u/shibbyman342 / Via reddit.com

    5. This sign explaining the rules of the extra 10-minute break someone won:

    Sign announcing a 10-min break reward with rules; person&#x27;s hand with victory sign
    u/Physical-Way188 / Via reddit.com

    6. This policy stating that employees aren't allowed to go to the emergency room if they're injured while working:

    Notice on bulletin board about emergency room procedures for employees, with specific instructions and contact information, partially obscured by purple mark
    u/tortilini-houdini / Via reddit.com

    7. This sign telling people that work is their home:

    Sign reading: &quot;THINK This is your home five days of the week Help keep it clean&quot; placed on a window sill
    u/RedBeardsCurse / Via reddit.com

    8. This employer who wrote "thief" on their employee's paycheck after said employee reported them for wage theft:

    The image shows a close-up of a check with &quot;Thief&quot; written on the memo line, implying a dispute over owed compensation
    u/OriginalNotice7957 / Via reddit.com

    9. This sign telling employees that they'd have to spend money if they didn't sell enough credit cards:

    Handwritten note stating, &quot;Whomever gets the least Credit Card sign-ups has to buy retail snacks.&quot;
    u/bananadogeh / Via reddit.com

    10. This notice telling employees they couldn't request time off for two months:

    Sign on wall stating no time off requests in November, December, or before holidays; plan two weeks in advance
    u/tortilini-houdini / Via reddit.com

    11. This sign blaming the rise in beer costs on employees' wages:

    Sign reading &quot;ATTENTION DUE TO WAGE INCREASE - BEER PRICES HAVE RISEN&quot; on a bar counter
    u/Only-Reach-3938 / Via reddit.com

    12. This note telling employees that they MUST have open availability:

    Sign at a workplace discussing full-time associate availability and scheduling policy
    u/AwesomeManatee / Via reddit.com

    13. This sign telling employees that they could not bring any drinks or snacks to the sales floor:

    Notice on wall about store policy prohibiting personal items, food, drinks, and headphone use on the sales floor
    u/gizmodo-0304 / Via reddit.com

    14. This sign telling people they'll be demoted depending on their performance reviews:

    Notice on door about performance reviews, stating potential demotion if performance is below certain thresholds, signed by GM
    u/Ironthumb / Via reddit.com

    15. And finally, this notice telling employees that they were being rewarded with cupcakes for helping the company make millions of dollars:

    Sign celebrating $90 million in sales for 2022, invites to celebrate with a sundae in the breakroom on 1/29, and encourages team&#x27;s good work
    u/Due_Recording6357 / Via reddit.com