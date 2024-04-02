1.
This note telling cashiers that they're not allowed to sit at the register:
2.
This notice telling employees that they'd lose sick days if they came into work late:
3.
This note that said going to the bathroom was "time theft:"
4.
This sign by employees telling customers NOT to tip them with their cards because their employer won't give it to them:
5.
This sign explaining the rules of the extra 10-minute break someone won:
6.
This policy stating that employees aren't allowed to go to the emergency room if they're injured while working:
7.
This sign telling people that work is their home:
8.
This employer who wrote "thief" on their employee's paycheck after said employee reported them for wage theft:
9.
This sign telling employees that they'd have to spend money if they didn't sell enough credit cards:
10.
This notice telling employees they couldn't request time off for two months:
11.
This sign blaming the rise in beer costs on employees' wages:
12.
This note telling employees that they MUST have open availability:
13.
This sign telling employees that they could not bring any drinks or snacks to the sales floor:
14.
This sign telling people they'll be demoted depending on their performance reviews:
15.
And finally, this notice telling employees that they were being rewarded with cupcakes for helping the company make millions of dollars: