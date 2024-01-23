14 Infuriating Photos Of Landlords Doing LESS Than The Bare Minumun

1.
This landlord who "fixed" this address:
2.
This landlord who remedied this crack in the parking lot wall:
3.
This landlord who couldn't be bothered to move a coin before painting:
4.
This landlord who installed a microwave so close to the wall that it couldn't fully be opened:
5.
This landlord who did this because they claimed screws weren't holding:
6.
This landlord who painted this door and missed a spot:
7.
This landlord who made sure NOT to miss any spots when painting:
8.
This landlord who steadied this wobbly closet rail:
9.
This landlord who installed a mail slot in the door:
10.
This landlord who ruined one of the outlets:
11.
This landlord who claimed this apartment had central air:
12.
This landlord who added new flooring:
13.
This landlord who replaced a broken toilet seat with this kind of seat:
14.
And lastly, this landlord who replaced the bed and mattress in a furnished rental with this: