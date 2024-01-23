Skip To Content
14 Infuriating Photos Of Landlords Doing LESS Than The Bare Minumun

Time to break that lease.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This landlord who "fixed" this address:

new number posted on a paper
u/Aubrera / Via reddit.com

2. This landlord who remedied this crack in the parking lot wall:

the front of the walll
u/colbone669 / Via reddit.com
the back of the wall with a thin piece of wood trying to hold the crack together
u/colbone669 / Via reddit.com

3. This landlord who couldn't be bothered to move a coin before painting:

u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

4. This landlord who installed a microwave so close to the wall that it couldn't fully be opened:

u/etchasketch4u / Via reddit.com

5. This landlord who did this because they claimed screws weren't holding:

wooden fence is zip tied
u/blu3str / Via reddit.com

6. This landlord who painted this door and missed a spot:

u/blazedblueberry / Via reddit.com
the edges of the door arent painted
u/blazedblueberry / Via reddit.com

7. This landlord who made sure NOT to miss any spots when painting:

they painted over the thermostat
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8. This landlord who steadied this wobbly closet rail:

a bunch of nails around the pole
u/p00pingp00ches / Via reddit.com

9. This landlord who installed a mail slot in the door:

it&#x27;s a crooked cutout in the middle of the door
u/MadDanWithABox / Via reddit.com

10. This landlord who ruined one of the outlets:

they painted over the outlet
u/Aubrera / Via reddit.com

11. This landlord who claimed this apartment had central air:

the AC is a wall unit
u/violentpasta / Via reddit.com

12. This landlord who added new flooring:

the floor doesnt match
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

13. This landlord who replaced a broken toilet seat with this kind of seat:

it&#x27;s the soft padded seat
u/jinswoon_ / Via reddit.com

14. And lastly, this landlord who replaced the bed and mattress in a furnished rental with this:

a small cot
u/SquirrelGood / Via reddit.com