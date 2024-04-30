17 Photos Of Mild Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Incredibly Infuriating

1.
These gym goers who came to the weight room to find new circus mirrors:
2.
This person whose friend cut a portion of their shared cake:
3.
These students whose school removed the doors on the bathrooms:
4.
This person who discovered a coworker took their gum without their permission:
5.
This person who was asked to tip while ordering a product online:
6.
This person who made wings and then came back to see their son took a bite out of each one:
7.
This person whose typo on an online assignment caused them to fail:
8.
This person whose dad used their spatula as...the poop knife:
9.
This person who ordered a 30th birthday cake that the cake makers misunderstood:
10.
This person who let their daughter pull into the driveway:
11.
This person who had their alarm volume too low and missed their exam:
12.
This bar-goer who spotted these suggested tips at the bottom of their receipt:
13.
This person who tried buying a new gluten-free bun that turned out not to be at all as advertised:
14.
This person who ordered DoorDash and watched as the driver picked up their food and then drove an hour somewhere else and back:
15.
This teacher who received this gift from the school during Teacher Appreciation Week:
16.
This person who ordered an AirFryer from Amazon and received it in this condition:
17.
And finally, this person who was 30 feet away from the gas pump when they ran out of gas: