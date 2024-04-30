17 Photos Of Mild Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Incredibly Infuriating

A typo causing me to fail an assignment would be my villain origin story.

1. These gym goers who came to the weight room to find new circus mirrors:

Reflective wall in a gym with distorted mirror image of a person and rows of weights on racks
u/Guwoq / Via reddit.com

2. This person whose friend cut a portion of their shared cake:

A partially eaten round cinnamon crumb cake on a woven placemat, next to a cup with a cartoon design
u/brnfckd / Via reddit.com

3. These students whose school removed the doors on the bathrooms:

Public restroom interior with open stall doors and visible toilet paper dispenser; individual&#x27;s foot seen under one door
u/MrXxy / Via reddit.com

4. This person who discovered a coworker took their gum without their permission:

Note on pack of Trident gum with handwritten message &quot;Thanks for the last piece of gum&quot; surrounded by office supplies
u/maidafossetta / Via reddit.com

5. This person who was asked to tip while ordering a product online:

Screen prompt asking if the user would like to leave a tip with options to leave a tip or continue to payment
u/mxrcarnage / Via reddit.com

6. This person who made wings and then came back to see their son took a bite out of each one:

Baked chicken wings on a cooking tray with some charred areas
u/Skye4uuuu / Via reddit.com

7. This person whose typo on an online assignment caused them to fail:

Screen showing a quiz with an incorrect answer &quot;Alabama&quot; and the correct answer &quot;Alabsma&quot; displayed
u/nlwfty / Via reddit.com

8. This person whose dad used their spatula as...the poop knife:

A spatula and a crumpled tissue rest on a bathroom counter beside a toilet paper holder
u/Troutmonkeys / Via reddit.com

9. This person who ordered a 30th birthday cake that the cake makers misunderstood:

Decorated cake with &quot;Hindy&quot; written on it, surrounded by icing flowers and pearls
u/Soggy_Reindeer3635 / Via reddit.com
Order form with handwritten options for a cake, mentioning flavors, size, and decorations related to spring and flowers
u/Soggy_Reindeer3635 / Via reddit.com

10. This person who let their daughter pull into the driveway:

A damaged interior wall with a broken door, above which hangs a sign that reads &quot;gather&quot; in cursive
u/words_wirds_wurds / Via reddit.com

11. This person who had their alarm volume too low and missed their exam:

Phone screen showing notification &quot;Your alarm volume was low: 18%&quot; with icons for Google, flashlight, mobile data, and Bluetooth
u/Plane_Huckleberry100 / Via reddit.com

12. This bar-goer who spotted these suggested tips at the bottom of their receipt:

Receipt showing suggested tip amounts for 15%, 20%, and 25% and total prices for each tip option
NineDayOldDiarrhea / Via reddit.com

13. This person who tried buying a new gluten-free bun that turned out not to be at all as advertised:

A hand holds two burger buns above a package labeled &#x27;The Better Bun&#x27;, highlighting the product&#x27;s nutritional benefits
u/redcurrantevents / Via reddit.com

14. This person who ordered DoorDash and watched as the driver picked up their food and then drove an hour somewhere else and back:

Traffic alert on a map app near Cincinnati with icons indicating an issue on the road
u/sgtpepperslaststand / Via reddit.com

15. This teacher who received this gift from the school during Teacher Appreciation Week:

A bag of potato chips propped open inside a white takeout container on a couch
u/BillyJoelArmstrong / Via reddit.com

16. This person who ordered an AirFryer from Amazon and received it in this condition:

Burner covers in a container, appearing to be soaked for cleaning
u/Extra_Cap_And_Keys / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this person who was 30 feet away from the gas pump when they ran out of gas:

Gas station with overhead canopy, vehicle at pump, and lottery advertisement in the foreground
u/jilldelray / Via reddit.com