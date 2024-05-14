    90 Jokes People Posted Online This Year So Far That Were So Funny They Went Super Viral

    "Spending $60K on a funeral for someone going to hell is crazy."

    We're only about a third of the way through 2024, but already there have been tons of hilarious jokes on the internet this year. So please enjoy some of the funniest viral tweets from this year so far:

    1.

    “Can I be mean for a second” you’re mean all the time just talk

    — sleepiest girl in the whole wide world (@v_dcknz) January 27, 2024
    2.

    3.

    I love seeing art school kids struggle to hold their big ass drawings on their way to school. Hahaha. That's what you get for being gay.

    — Mokosh (@pangpilled) January 29, 2024
    4.

    “how’s feb 14th looking” It’s looking like my rooms gonna sound like a barber shop

    — d ☘︎ (@normalgirl53) January 15, 2024
    5.

    We’re both😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂watching a film😂😂😂😂😂we’ve BOTH never😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂seen😂😂😂BUT😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂your asking me😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂questionsss as if😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m the director😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂???😂😂😂

    — ava! (@F41rygirl) January 12, 2024
    6.

    I LOVE smoking with paranoid bitches like yes girl they are coming but we are stronger!!!

    — Personalius 4. Goldenwoman🍉 (@finallgirll) January 15, 2024
    7.

    White ppl be like i wouldn’t be opposed

    — trevy (@chillextremist) January 12, 2024
    8.

    1st day as a poop coach. wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/3v8Ko63H1m

    — Dr. Doug 🥼💊💉🧪 (@RaptorBreath) January 5, 2024
    9.

    Please stop letting Tesla owners be Uber drivers how the Fuck do I get out

    — ash (@ANGELBABYBITTY) February 19, 2024
    10.

    I hope this email blows your back out

    — tj (@trapfairyT8) February 23, 2024
    11.

    i physically cannot make a spotify playlist without adding every song i’ve ever liked. i’ll start one called “sad :(” and it’ll end up with temperature by sean paul on it

    — chase (@_chase_____) February 23, 2024
    12.

    men will turn 30 and still be like “idk what i want :/“ & like u have 5 more years with hair so please figure it out

    — gen🥂 (@genmxn) February 13, 2024
    13.

    I just said “type shit” in a meeting man, smh who hiring

    — DJ jawdin jetson (@DJJordanJetson) February 22, 2024
    14.

    told oomf i’m a people pleaser and he said “name three people that are actually pleased with you” pic.twitter.com/YDCCxzT55N

    — c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) May 11, 2024
    15.

    Me: These drinks taste like juice

    Me an hour later pic.twitter.com/afGXUnaDzy

    — Fredo (@FredoInDaCut995) February 24, 2024
    Fox

    16.

    17.

    A married man just complained to me about how hard dating is for him these days pic.twitter.com/7Hrn6lu68k

    — Nader (@NKinRealLife) February 13, 2024
    Bravo

    18.

    whatever gets her into that therapist’s office https://t.co/rfARxXbwhT

    — redacted (@aquariusdays) February 6, 2024
    19.

    “have you ever watched the godfather?” pic.twitter.com/d9U4H8rKX7

    — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 8, 2024
    Bravo

    20.

    she was my lab partner in organic chemistry. and she carried us https://t.co/S8eEa503pD

    — megan (@chismosavirus) February 8, 2024
    21.

    “i’m just a boy” why my homegirl ain’t smile in months then

    — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 16, 2024
    22.

    white people need to bring "booyah" back

    — Rebecca (@femceldorito) March 17, 2024
    23.

    I had a dream i was at the club & this girl said “hey girl you don’t look nothing like your pictures on social media” i said what ??? and ran to the bathroom, i looked in the mirror why tf i was Steve Harvey 😭😫 i never ran out the club so fast crying wow.

    — 𝕽ude Gyal Re 🩷 (@JealousOfRere) March 18, 2024
    24.

    Got my bidet all set up pic.twitter.com/Cqqp2VNVxm

    — Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) March 21, 2024
    25.

    Really resonating with this close friends post from last year pic.twitter.com/874AW3Vbs3

    — Marisa (Normal Girl) (@VEINSVEINSVElNS) March 23, 2024
