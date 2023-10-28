1.
This mom who told their child not to dress up their one-year-old for Halloween because it was "evil," and implied they'd be going to hell for it:
2.
This mom who was mad their son didn't keep the promise he made at eight years old that he'd warn her before he got a tattoo:
3.
This mom who tried to avoid seeing her 27-year-old because they got a piercing she didn't approve of:
4.
This mom who reacted to their 26-year-old child's new tattoo very poorly:
5.
This mom who demanded that their child download a location tracking app:
6.
This mom who guilt trips their 25-year-old if they don't speak to her every day:
7.
This mom who still had a no sleepovers rule for their 24-yeard-old:
8.
This mom who is still punishing their 22-year-old for things they did as a teenager:
9.
This mom who demanded that their 19-year-old take out their nose piercing whenever they come home:
10.
This mom who was tracking their 23-year-old's location when their date's car got a flat tire:
11.
This mom who wanted their 25-year-old to be indoors before sunset...even though they didn't live together:
12.
This mom who set a strict weekly dinner schedule as soon as their 22-year-old moved out:
13.
This mom who was trying to unlock their 30-year-old's phone:
14.
This mom who didn't want their 30-year-old child to get influenced by the devil at a concert:
15.
This mom who blew up their 18-year-old's phone with messages because they didn't answer the phone for 15 minutes:
16.
This mom who was furious that their 18-year-old had been sexually active for a year:
17.
This mom who threatened not to send their 18-year-old to college if they didn't spend time with her:
18.
This mom who tried to get their 20-year-old to get off of birth control:
19.
This mom who showed up at their child's place unannounced and didn't see why they were upset:
20.
This mom who was keeping tabs on their 40-year-old child years after they got arrested for a petty misdemeanor:
21.
This mom who wanted proof that their 20-year-old child was at the movies like they said: