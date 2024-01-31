1.
This dad who demanded their child give him money on Christmas:
2.
This dad who minimized his child's achievement:
3.
This dad who made his son pay half the electricity bill, even though he barely made any money:
4.
This dad who abruptly took away his child's healthcare:
5.
This dad who overreacted because his daughter didn't answer her phone for a while:
6.
This dad who threatened to send his kid to bootcamp because he didn't get the haircut he was told to:
7.
This dad who wouldn't let their kid borrow an umbrella because it was part of the "doomsday" supplies:
8.
This dad who texted their kid to unlike a Facebook post:
9.
This dad who told his daughter to stay "pure" as long as possible:
10.
This dad who threatened to not help his kid with college tuition:
11.
This dad who demanded their child let him track them:
12.
This dad who threw away his kids' boots because they were in his way:
13.
And lastly, this dad who gave his adult child a curfew: