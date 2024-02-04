1.
This person who was re-gifted a blanket by their boyfriend's mom that they had given her for her birthday:
2.
This child who got this stained teddy bear from their grandmother for their birthday:
3.
This person who seriously got "LOVE" as an employee appreciation gift:
4.
This person who received this tasty treat from their sister-in-law for Christmas:
5.
This person who received these previously owned AirPods as a gift from their sister:
6.
This person whose sister went out of her way to wrap a present in the most inconvenient way imaginable:
7.
This person who received seasoning from their sister-in-law for Christmas:
8.
These people who received their holiday presents wrapped without any ounce of care:
9.
This person who was gifted a bottle of car detailer at their office Secret Santa exchange:
10.
This person who got this trophy of appreciation from their crush:
11.
This person whose boss gifted them a piano that movers ultimately messed up during that travel:
12.
This father who received this condescending onesie at his and his wife's baby shower:
13.
This person whose in-laws gave them basic skincare products for Christmas:
14.
And this person whose Valentine's Day gift was delivered in this unacceptable state: