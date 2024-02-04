Skip To Content
    I'm So Mad For These 14 People After Seeing The Awful Gifts They Were Given Or The Condition They Received Them In

    Giving a bag of "love" to employees to show appreciation is actually diabolical.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who was re-gifted a blanket by their boyfriend's mom that they had given her for her birthday:

    a re-gifted blanket
    u/Cloud_________ / Via reddit.com

    2. This child who got this stained teddy bear from their grandmother for their birthday:

    Closeup of a teddy bear
    u/christinasasa / Via reddit.com
    &quot;Habitat for Humanity&quot; scratched out
    u/christinasasa / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who seriously got "LOVE" as an employee appreciation gift:

    A bag of &quot;love&quot;
    u/crudolph0828 / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who received this tasty treat from their sister-in-law for Christmas:

    Spam with a scarf around it
    u/Silly-Disaster-5974 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who received these previously owned AirPods as a gift from their sister:

    a dirty AirPod case
    u/Eldritch_Skirmisher / Via reddit.com

    6. This person whose sister went out of her way to wrap a present in the most inconvenient way imaginable:

    A present wrapped in zip ties
    u/SenorAsssHat / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who received seasoning from their sister-in-law for Christmas:

    Onion salt
    u/Dizzy-Heart7232 / Via reddit.com

    8. These people who received their holiday presents wrapped without any ounce of care:

    badly wrapped Christmas presents
    u/NecessaryFlamingo620 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who was gifted a bottle of car detailer at their office Secret Santa exchange:

    a bottle of Quik Detailer
    u/PennyLaneTheBeagle / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who got this trophy of appreciation from their crush:

    &quot;World&#x27;s Greatest Friend&quot; trophy
    u/sunny_boey / Via reddit.com

    11. This person whose boss gifted them a piano that movers ultimately messed up during that travel:

    A broken piano in a moving truck
    u/DeadlyKitte098 / Via reddit.com

    12. This father who received this condescending onesie at his and his wife's baby shower:

    A &quot;Daddy-Proof&quot; onesie
    u/mwahaha321 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person whose in-laws gave them basic skincare products for Christmas:

    skincare products
    u/BAM151822 / Via reddit.com

    14. And this person whose Valentine's Day gift was delivered in this unacceptable state:

    destroyed chocolates
    u/itswac / Via reddit.com