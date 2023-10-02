Literally Just 51 Of The Funniest Things To Go Viral On The Internet This Month
"That man who's doing photo dumps on Instagram will not provide for you."
September's already over so, of course, it's time to look at the funniest tweets of the month!
1.
craving a three finger combo & i ain’t talking about canes— vane 🎱 (@87nessa_) September 27, 2023
2.
a hot new bombshell has entered the villa https://t.co/Y3rY9sD0Ca— leparagadi. (@kuanele_) September 27, 2023
3.
tell him to be fr when he’s talking to me. pic.twitter.com/x3cErLCnbD— Kheumani (@Kheumani) September 27, 2023
4.
Hit the wax pen too hard now I'm looking like this bitch pic.twitter.com/5tnJEuU4IE— Intelligent Stoners™ (@GeniusPothead) September 27, 2023
5.
Sometimes when ppl are like can you BELIEVE I found this piece of furniture on THE STREET?! It’s like :/ yes— Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) September 21, 2023
6.
boy math: man who struggles to please one girlfriend wants threesome— alecia deon | self-mastery coach (@blackstudiesbae) September 26, 2023
7.
i was wondering why my alarm didn’t go off after a drunk night out 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/wpVzHESa4R— MK (@adoreanise) September 22, 2023
8.
now that my grandpa is dead i can be gay pic.twitter.com/kxLMUhTvEP— aya 🍉🦫 (@ayadotnet) September 23, 2023
9.
failed the immersive phishing test bc it used a fake link for “office snack preferences” pic.twitter.com/QYPCoUmeYO— brycey (@gngbryce) September 25, 2023
10.
I’d abuse the fuck out of a PhD I’d just start making up shit— a local (@jedwill) September 18, 2023
11.
not even gonna lie, sometimes it’s fun to hang out with the girlies and fail the bechdel test— maia (@mxmtoon) September 18, 2023
12.
i be so fake at peace LMFAOOOO im still a lil messy bitch— KAY REE (@mrskayree101) September 19, 2023
13.
Her man getting arrested and she waiting for her turn girl LEAVE pic.twitter.com/b9pHawBJCo— Yo Delilah My Guy (@pinkistheworst) September 22, 2023
14.
shaved my bush now my panties baggy!!!! 😭😒— . (@t_sadiity) September 22, 2023
15.
I never stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/rZoYypECQk— potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) September 22, 2023
16.
that man who's doing photo dumps on instagram will not provide for you— manika ✦ (@sanriocrush) September 23, 2023
18.
i take this shit serious pic.twitter.com/fhNo2RDXvs— bigsock (@biggersocks) September 24, 2023
19.
PSA: yall pls stop farting behind the dj booth. Imagine if the random IT guy in your work building walked into your office n let a loud wet smelly fart rip in your cubicle in the middle of your shift; This is how it feels when y’all fart in the booth.— Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) September 26, 2023
20.
https://t.co/uC8BDQHSIu pic.twitter.com/Jat0uTLHiC— afro-arakkii leo says🔺RESIST🔺 (@arakkisuperstar) September 26, 2023
21.
hey i have great news i called the shelter and they’re putting you down today— clare (@sadderlizards) September 25, 2023
22.
it feels so scary... getting old. pic.twitter.com/2EisEbalpG— jár (@jarodzsz) September 27, 2023
23.
Boy math is expecting your girl to do 100% of the household chores and you pay 50% of the rent.— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) September 26, 2023
24.
i think white people should care less about having swag. thats not for u. try for spunk or moxie— caila (@HEARTAVl) September 13, 2023
25.
*touching his receding hairline* who did this to u— Kira (@mycatmisu) September 13, 2023
26.
i went there and everyone knew you pic.twitter.com/gGSvzDaE3c— bi genius (@gothtallaght) September 3, 2023
27.
My buddy who works at Area 51 said spongebob is real and they test medicines on him— pj (@pjayevans) September 4, 2023
28.
everything is $15. it used to be $10 but we skipped $12 and went straight to 15. it isn’t right— 𝔐icah (@cia__asset) September 8, 2023
29.
10 years old me was so gagged seeing Beyoncé get down like this fidhdhd pic.twitter.com/ZWo3NXBa6B— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) September 8, 2023
30.
the first bowl of cereal makes you want a second but the second makes you wish you stopped at the first— jay ✰ (@jayythewave) September 2, 2023