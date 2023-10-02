    Literally Just 51 Of The Funniest Things To Go Viral On The Internet This Month

    "That man who's doing photo dumps on Instagram will not provide for you."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    September's already over so, of course, it's time to look at the funniest tweets of the month!

    And follow the accounts that made you laugh, so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

    1.

    Twitter: @87nessa_

    2.

    Twitter: @kuanele_

    3.

    Twitter: @Kheumani
    person 1: what do you want from chilis person 2: what they got person 1: you know what the fuck chilis sell
    Twitter: @Kheumani / Via Twitter: @Kheumani

    4.

    Twitter: @GeniusPothead

    5.

    Twitter: @allisonoconor

    6.

    Twitter: @blackstudiesbae

    7.

    Twitter: @adoreanise

    8.

    Twitter: @ayadotnet

    9.

    Twitter: @gngbryce

    10.

    Twitter: @jedwill

    11.

    Twitter: @mxmtoon

    12.

    Twitter: @mrskayree101

    13.

    Twitter: @pinkistheworst

    14.

    Twitter: @t_sadiity

    15.

    Twitter: @erewhonsmoothie

    16.

    Twitter: @sanriocrush

    17.

    Twitter: @_cyyndaquil

    18.

    Twitter: @biggersocks
    a comfy seat back added to a toilet
    Twitter: @biggersocks / Via Twitter: @biggersocks

    19.

    Twitter: @dylanali_

    20.

    Twitter: @arakkisuperstar

    21.

    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    22.

    Twitter: @jarodzsz

    23.

    Twitter: @niccoyat

    24.

    Twitter: @HEARTAVl

    25.

    Twitter: @mycatmisu

    26.

    Twitter: @gothtallaght

    27.

    Twitter: @pjayevans

    28.

    Twitter: @cia__asset

    29.

    Sony Pictures Releasing / Twitter: @niggaolas

    30.

    Twitter: @jayythewave