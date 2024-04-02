I Can't Stop Laughing At The 62 Hilarious Things These People Actually Posted Online This Month
"Dudes that are 5’8” love saying, 'I'll be there shortly,' like yeah man, we know."
Another month has come and gone and Twitter helped us get through it again. So, as usual, here are some of the funniest tweets from this month:
1.
“i’m just a boy” why my homegirl ain’t smile in months then— Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 16, 2024
2.
Bring back MCM and WCW!! We used to be real lovers— Sa. (@savonniee) March 17, 2024
3.
white people need to bring "booyah" back— Rebecca (@femceldorito) March 17, 2024
4.
I had a dream i was at the club & this girl said “hey girl you don’t look nothing like your pictures on social media” i said what ??? and ran to the bathroom, i looked in the mirror why tf i was Steve Harvey 😭😫 i never ran out the club so fast crying wow.— 𝕽ude Gyal Re (@JealousOfRere) March 18, 2024
5.
i’m crying why she called me ran thru pic.twitter.com/IvdCUZESfd— ceren (@turk1shprincess) March 20, 2024
6.
Got my bidet all set up pic.twitter.com/Cqqp2VNVxm— Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) March 21, 2024
7.
i don't think the desk is that tiny. no shade.....— Iris Lewinsky (@1R_1S) March 24, 2024
8.
gay couple at the train station just looked me up and down twice pic.twitter.com/MPo6sIE7TM— yusuke (@juanvenchy) March 23, 2024
9.
Really resonating with this close friends post from last year pic.twitter.com/874AW3Vbs3— Marisa (Normal Girl) (@VEINSVEINSVElNS) March 23, 2024
10.
thought daughter https://t.co/m5FwhPkAdV— nanavaah (@VaahNana) March 25, 2024
11.
Dudes that are 5’8” love saying “I’ll be there shortly” like yea man we know— DeWitt B. Fartin (@DeWittBFartin) March 11, 2024
12.
nothing more embarrassing than killing the chat on a gc.. and sometimes its so bad no one says anything for like 6 hours and ur message is just.. sitting there… i get shivers.— janito (@yassnito) March 14, 2024
13.
(me with my alien) this is a chilis margarita you drink it— Chris (@citehchris) March 28, 2024
14.
Once u catch me cheating we done— kat (@kitkatstx) March 27, 2024
U to nosey for me
15.
That’s a suggestion ring, pls https://t.co/MeSauARgW0— saddles. (@Chefsaddles) March 19, 2024
16.
the first half of the alphabet is simple baby stuff but when u get past lmnop it's like ok... we're getting into dangerous teritory now— PJ (@kickthepj) March 19, 2024
17.
Can’t even use “get a job” as an insult anymore cause it’s actually hard asf to get one— 4quest.❤️🔱🖤 (@thinkpiecetribe) March 21, 2024
18.
HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO EAT THIS FOOD WITHOUT MY VIDEO ESSAY? pic.twitter.com/kiRBl9p2dF— Reecee (@Reecee_yt) March 21, 2024