30 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Are Funnier Than They Should Be

"Men will turn 30 and still be like 'I don't know what I want,' and, like, you have five more years with hair, so please figure it out."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

We're now halfway through February, and there have already been a handful of hilarious jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without chuckling, so enjoy!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!

1.

Twitter: @Whotfismick

2.

Twitter: @avggiee

3.

Twitter: @seismically

4.

Universal Pictures/ Twitter: @kailakkash

5.

Twitter: @christweetsllc

6.

Twitter: @genmxn

7.

Bravo / Twitter: @NKinRealLife

8.

HBO / Twitter: @kellthegal

9.

Twitter: @krismadarame

10.

Twitter: @missuswormy

11.

Twitter: @ayaankhawn

12.

Twitter: @aquariusdays

13.

Twitter: @D9N9ABI9

14.

Twitter: @raechelg_

15.

Peacock / Twitter: @Brian_Scally

16.

CBS / Twitter: @fkajack

17.

Twitter: @chismosavirus

18.

Twitter: @notcapnamerica

19.

MTV / Twitter: @osnapitzperi

20.

NBA / Twitter: @willfulchaos

21.

Bravo / Twitter: @bklynb4by

22.

Wow Presents Plus / Twitter: @itszaeok

23.

Twitter: @luvvt23

24.

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

25.

Twitter: @jms_tny

26.

Twitter: @thecliquelover

27.

Twitter: @daiquiriheiress

28.

Twitter: @biforvi

29.

Twitter: @i_zackito

30.

Twitter: @jambettestan