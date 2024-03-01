I Can't Stop Laughing At The 51 Things These People Actually Posted On Twitter This Month
"When your card declines at therapy, so they bring out the 19-year-old version of you."
February has sped by, and there have been too many hilarious jokes from Twitter this month that you might've missed! So here are some of the funniest viral tweets from this February:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!
1.
when you brush ur teeth and spit out blood it’s like ok nice that was a good brush— fortunate son (@apbofficial) February 22, 2024
2.
Someone said "30 years ago", and my mind went to the 1970s, but they meant 1994, and now I need to lie down.— John Paul (@IAm_JohnPaulAF) February 27, 2024
3.
Please stop letting Tesla owners be Uber drivers how the Fuck do I get out— ash (@ANGELBABYBITTY) February 19, 2024
4.
I heard someone refer to a person who likes multiple genres of music as "Polyjamorous" and that is how I'll be identifying from now on.— ᴎiɿɘ (@erinh5995) February 22, 2024
6.
i physically cannot make a spotify playlist without adding every song i’ve ever liked. i’ll start one called “sad :(” and it’ll end up with temperature by sean paul on it— chase (@_chase_____) February 23, 2024
7.
Everytime I open Peacock it tries to get me to watch Oppenheimer… girl I am here to watch Couple to Throuple please be serious— macklin (@saintmacklin) February 17, 2024
8.
men will turn 30 and still be like “idk what i want :/“ & like u have 5 more years with hair so please figure it out— gen🥂 (@genmxn) February 13, 2024
9.
love smoking with paranoid bitches like yes girl they’re coming but we stronger!!!— b 𐙚 (@taurusidiot) February 20, 2024
10.
I just said “type shit” in a meeting man, smh who hiring— DJ parlay dior (@DJJordanJetson) February 22, 2024
11.
Me: These drinks taste like juice— Fredo (@FredoInDaCut995) February 24, 2024
Me an hour later pic.twitter.com/afGXUnaDzy
13.
what’s the lowest stakes conspiracy theory you have? i think airplane mode is a hoax because they don’t want you texting your friends and telling them you’re not having fun on the plane— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) February 26, 2024
14.
when ur card declines in therapy so they bring out the friends u made first week of uni— ayaan (@ayaankhawn) February 6, 2024
15.
*horniest dude who’s ever existed*— lil arab (@sweatyhairy) February 27, 2024
that’s sick 😃 what does being a project manager entail?
17.
A married man just complained to me about how hard dating is for him these days pic.twitter.com/7Hrn6lu68k— Nader (@NKinRealLife) February 13, 2024
18.
mcdonalds should have to say "Excellent choice sir" to whatever you order— Max (@ImSmilingRn) February 27, 2024
19.
the weed telling me to get scared pic.twitter.com/6eD1DMr8FH— ryan 🌙 (@ryxn888) February 26, 2024
20.
catholics every friday during lent pic.twitter.com/JmKXpcfGU9— kim (@KimmyMonte) February 26, 2024
21.
6 year old me in the car thinking the moon is following me pic.twitter.com/Af0n9s4PFM— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 26, 2024
22.
This is what my mom sees when I say I haven’t been dating anyone pic.twitter.com/BFgBOS4Quh— Hunter (@highendhomo) February 25, 2024
23.
ex bf’s twin brother is my hinge most compatible pic.twitter.com/P0qndcMAK3— casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) February 20, 2024
24.
Turn those ig likes back on baby we know you’re flopping and we love you for it !!!— serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) February 26, 2024
25.
long distance couples be like “i can’t wait” and then wait— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 12, 2024