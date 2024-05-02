58 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month That Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Funnier Than They Should Be
"One of my friends had an interview with Apple and she wore a black turtleneck and glasses and told the interviewer, 'Do I look familiar?'"
Another month has quickly come and gone, so you probably missed out on some outrageously hilarious things that were posted online. But no worries! As expected, I gathered the funniest tweets from this month for you to see for yourself:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!
1.
grabbing dinner w ur friend is like omg these fries r epic. also I cried myself to sleep last night. Can u pass the ketchup. You won’t believe who’s crawled back into my DMs. Are are you down to try this new spot tom? I hate him. The weather was so nice today— 💡 (@NourFarouk1) April 28, 2024
2.
People that eat yogurt need to relax. Stop scraping the bottom 27 times. Its blueberry yogurt not crack.— Vinyl Witch 🧙🏻 (@Aflgirl126) April 17, 2024
3.
i cannot believe my frontal lobe is fully developed. like this is it for the rest of my life lol i’m so fucked.— grant🪐 (@svdden_grant) April 17, 2024
4.
Got fired from the Bluey writers room cause I kept pitching the dad having an affair— Chris Thorburn (@CBThorburn) April 18, 2024
5.
working theory that men have an easier time opening jars mostly because they don’t moisturize properly— keta (@keta_mean_) April 26, 2024
6.
he prefers side chicks bc his mother was one— tatyana 🧛♀️ (@heluvstat) April 27, 2024
7.
Lmao why would the Amazon driver throw my package at my door. The delivery picture show the package still in the air 😂😂😂— Brie 🪷 (@briellegenae) April 27, 2024
8.
thid is a crazy barbershop name. pic.twitter.com/VoROf73S2M— ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) April 23, 2024
9.
I was fighting for my life pic.twitter.com/SToqSBAXdQ— Kal 🐉 (@kaw1_) March 18, 2024
10.
i live in constant fear of being asked to share a “ fun fact about me ”— ishowsleep (@soban_af) April 17, 2024
11.
“This year I really want to: Travel more”— john (@jmce95) April 17, 2024
“Let’s debate this topic: Pineapple on pizza”
“I’m weirdly attracted to: Men”
“Biggest risk I’ve taken: _____ during the middle of a pandemic”
“The best way to ask me out is by: Asking me out”
pic.twitter.com/id5zZfbjHp
12.
Beyoncé: Drops new album— Andy 🦁 (@AndrsRondon) April 21, 2024
Taylor: Drops new album
Gaga: Drops new movie trailer
Ari: Drops new album AND new movie trailer
Rihanna:
pic.twitter.com/DwtLfaWvke
13.
My issue with Jeopardy is that you never get the sense that the contestants are in any real danger— game ideas company llc (@bogtrinkets) April 21, 2024
14.
“I was just resting my eyes”— Pree (@diabolicalpree) April 21, 2024
- a man that was in the deepest sleep
15.
Thisssssss😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qm111dIIdZ— Chuu 3 (@Chuu4Lenin) April 21, 2024
16.
the days are getting longer, but they aren’t getting warmer pic.twitter.com/p9rtdjKJQI— B🦋 (@ItsBreDanielle) April 23, 2024
17.
sometimes sitting next to someone in an amc with the recliners is a little too intimate like why must we lie next to each other as man lies with wife— jolk (@yolko0no) April 25, 2024