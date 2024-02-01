Skip To Content
    64 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month That — I'm Sorry — Are Probably Funnier Than Anything You've Ever Said

    "People who have no playlists and just shuffle their liked songs folder are capable of murder."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    January is already coming to an end, so of course it's time to share some of the funniest things people said online this month. Here are some hilarious tweets you probably missed from this month:

    And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!

    1.

    Twitter: @warmmoistpizza

    2.

    Twitter: @444haztyz

    3.

    Twitter: @cryst6l

    4.

    Twitter: @enimsaj_naoj

    5.

    Twitter: @alexaldente

    6.

    Twitter: @andletmejustsay

    7.

    HBO / Twitter: @heluvstat

    8.

    Twitter: @aallleeexxxxxx1

    9.

    Twitter: @v_dcknz

    10.

    Twitter: @citehchris

    11.

    Twitter: @cleptocowgirl

    12.

    Twitter: @broken

    13.

    Twitter: @pangpilled

    14.

    VH1/ Twitter: @chu1azo

    15.

    Twitter: @Locwittati

    16.

    Twitter: @F41rygirl

    17.

    Twitter: @notsaries

    18.

    Twitter: @sabbyku

    19.

    Twitter: @bendergirlfrend

    20.

    Twitter: @halomancer1

    21.

    Twitter: @alexxmalloy

    22.

    Twitter: @fiImaker

    23.

    Twitter: @yeahnahaye_

    24.

    TVLand / Twitter: @VertigoShtick

    25.

    VH1 / Twitter: @messys1ut_

    26.

    AMC / Twitter: @bongoism

    27.

    Hulu / Twitter: @BALUCIAGA

    28.

    Twitter: @B0Y_TR0Y

    29.

    Twitter: @virtualinsect

    30.

    Twitter: @itsjustmemohit