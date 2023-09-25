1.
This hotel's very misleading "pool area:"
2.
This complimentary, (and barely filling) hotel breakfast:
3.
This PlayStation controller someone ordered from eBay that was actually an Xbox controller:
4.
This hotel room that a guest was told "faced the sea:"
5.
This hotel bath that someone quickly learned they couldn't bathe in:
6.
This eye-opening note a hotel guest found under their bed:
7.
This hotel that catfished potential guests:
8.
This shirt that had a nice message on it but was sent to the customer with the opposite:
9.
This hotel room a guest was told had "city views:"
10.
This hotel room that had a much tinier TV than guests expected:
11.
This hotel room that advertised the balcony online but failed to clarify that guests couldn't access it:
12.
This hotel room's bookshelf that's actually fake since all the books' spines are just glued to the wall for decoration:
13.
This Deadpool costume that turned out to be a serious letdown:
14.
This Airbnb that didn't mention in it's listing that the hot tub hadn't been cleaned in way, way, WAY too long:
15.
And lastly, this Airbnb a family rented for the pool only for it to be drained when they arrived: