    1. This hotel's very misleading "pool area:"

    2. This complimentary, (and barely filling) hotel breakfast:

    3. This PlayStation controller someone ordered from eBay that was actually an Xbox controller:

    4. This hotel room that a guest was told "faced the sea:"

    5. This hotel bath that someone quickly learned they couldn't bathe in:

    6. This eye-opening note a hotel guest found under their bed:

    7. This hotel that catfished potential guests:

    8. This shirt that had a nice message on it but was sent to the customer with the opposite:

    9. This hotel room a guest was told had "city views:"

    10. This hotel room that had a much tinier TV than guests expected:

    11. This hotel room that advertised the balcony online but failed to clarify that guests couldn't access it:

    12. This hotel room's bookshelf that's actually fake since all the books' spines are just glued to the wall for decoration:

    13. This Deadpool costume that turned out to be a serious letdown:

    14. This Airbnb that didn't mention in it's listing that the hot tub hadn't been cleaned in way, way, WAY too long:

    15. And lastly, this Airbnb a family rented for the pool only for it to be drained when they arrived:

