This person who demanded their bridesmaids sign a contract saying they'd pay a $100 deposit for the wedding:
This person who did not approve of her maid of honor getting a tattoo:
This person who called people awful names just because they didn't donate to pay for their wedding:
This person who needed to borrow a car for their wedding and rejected offers VERY rudely:
This person who thought a baker was an amateur because they couldn't make a huge last-minute cake:
This person who almost kicked bridesmaids out for not responding to her text:
This person who was looking for a wedding photographer, caterer, and dress designer who could be paid in — you guessed it — exposure!:
This person who didn't want her father-in-law to visit his dying father:
This influencer who was getting married and wanted to "pay" the florist by posting pictures of the flowers on their social media pages:
This person who basically asked a stranger to be their bridesmaid because they heard they gave good wedding gifts:
This person who required that their wedding guests purchase expensive wedding gifts:
This person's "no gray hair" policy for bridesmaids:
This couple who uninvited guests from their wedding but still asked for money:
This person who — and I kid you not — asked her maid of honor to change her first name:
This person who wanted guests to pay hundreds of dollars to attend their wedding weekend AND volunteered one of them to cook for everyone:
This person who had posted these absurd requirements for a wedding photographer:
This person who wanted their caterers to buy clothes that matched their wedding theme:
This person who didn't want their friend to get married the same year as them:
This person who asked someone they hadn't spoken to since HIGH SCHOOL for money for their wedding:
This person who was mad at their sister for not wanting to go to a five-day-long bachelorette party and also for asking that pictures of her daughter wouldn't be put online:
This couple who posted a list of restrictions for their wedding:
This person who demanded her maid of honor get her ears pierced:
This person who didn't want her bridesmaids to get pregnant:
This person who insisted her bridesmaids cut their hair the same:
This person who seriously wouldn't let her sister be a bridesmaid because she wasn't a size 2:
And lastly, this couple who had a waaaay too strict no-child policy: