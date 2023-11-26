Skip To Content
26 Brides And Grooms Who Truly Behaved Like Spoiled Brats Just Because They Felt Entitled To The "Perfect" Wedding

"I noticed when my bridesmaid turned her head that she's got quite a number of gray hairs. I mentioned this to her and suggested dyeing it before my big day. She refused. It's really unsightly, and I'm worried it's going to take away from the beauty of the dress I chose for her."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who demanded their bridesmaids sign a contract saying they'd pay a $100 deposit for the wedding:

Contract asking people in the wedding to pay a deposit of $100
u/kcs4920 / Via reddit.com

2. This person who did not approve of her maid of honor getting a tattoo:

&quot;I know I am being selfish but she never told me and didn&#x27;t warn me she was getting it&quot;
u/mdnnnsph / Via reddit.com

3. This person who called people awful names just because they didn't donate to pay for their wedding:

&quot;Just fucking give me money for my wedding&quot;
u/Re-l-Mayer / Via reddit.com

4. This person who needed to borrow a car for their wedding and rejected offers VERY rudely:

&quot;okay then NO!!&quot;
u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com
&quot;Looking for something at least over 100k it&#x27;s for my wedding&quot;
u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com

5. This person who thought a baker was an amateur because they couldn't make a huge last-minute cake:

&quot;On TV they complete bigger cakes than this in a short time. Are you a beginner?&quot;
u/Adora90 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who almost kicked bridesmaids out for not responding to her text:

&quot;Girl calm down you literally just said if you can&#x27;t adhere then let you know.&quot;
u/throwawaybridezillas / Via reddit.com

7. This person who was looking for a wedding photographer, caterer, and dress designer who could be paid in — you guessed it — exposure!:

&quot;I can already tell you our event will get press because of the historic location.&quot;
u/AntsNMyEyes / Via reddit.com

8. This person who didn't want her father-in-law to visit his dying father:

&quot;FH&#x27;s dad is flying to Florida with no return flight booked to visit a 105 year old man that probably won&#x27;t even recognize him.&quot;
u/SoniaByNight / Via reddit.com

9. This influencer who was getting married and wanted to "pay" the florist by posting pictures of the flowers on their social media pages:

&quot;so please especially in times like now help others by actually buying what you need and then posting reviews.&quot;
u/PepperBundle / Via reddit.com

10. This person who basically asked a stranger to be their bridesmaid because they heard they gave good wedding gifts:

&quot;Apparently the bride told her my gift was &#x27;generous&#x27; so she wanted me to be her bridesmaid too to cash in?&quot;
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
&quot;i wanted to know if you want to be in it like a bridesmaid&quot;
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
&quot;but we have sooo many people coming so we can&#x27;t invite everyone sorry&quot;
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com

11. This person who required that their wedding guests purchase expensive wedding gifts:

&quot;I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts.&quot;
u/DexOrangeCounty / Via reddit.com

12. This person's "no gray hair" policy for bridesmaids:

&quot;Wedding is ten weeks away and I think her hair is only going to get worst.&quot;
u/willsingforpopcorn / Via reddit.com

13. This couple who uninvited guests from their wedding but still asked for money:

&quot;If you would like to congratulate the bride and groom, rather than a registry, they are accepting money to aid in a beautiful honeymoon.&quot;
u/juaninazio / Via reddit.com

14. This person who — and I kid you not — asked her maid of honor to change her first name:

&quot;change your name please.&quot;
u/secret_side_quest / Via reddit.com

15. This person who wanted guests to pay hundreds of dollars to attend their wedding weekend AND volunteered one of them to cook for everyone:

Someone saying the bride wanted them to pay $700 to attend the wedding
u/mellybee222 / Via reddit.com

16. This person who had posted these absurd requirements for a wedding photographer:

&quot;bring your own food and drinks&quot;
u/_icaruslives / Via reddit.com

17. This person who wanted their caterers to buy clothes that matched their wedding theme:

&quot;and now the bride wants us to match the wedding party...meaning buying something to wear that I can&#x27;t afford.&quot;
u/Caa3098 / Via reddit.com

18. This person who didn't want their friend to get married the same year as them:

&quot;I want to say no as I would like it to be about me for once in my life...&quot;
u/charliebouncecloud / Via reddit.com

19. This person who asked someone they hadn't spoken to since HIGH SCHOOL for money for their wedding:

&quot;When refusals are given, she magically drops off the face of the planet&quot;
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

20. This person who was mad at their sister for not wanting to go to a five-day-long bachelorette party and also for asking that pictures of her daughter wouldn't be put online:

&quot;Then I ask her for a phot of her daughter for the wedding website and she says no because she doesn&#x27;t want her daughter picture online&quot;
u/TrixxySin / Via reddit.com

21. This couple who posted a list of restrictions for their wedding:

&quot;No apple watches allowed&quot;
u/moondoo8 / Via reddit.com

22. This person who demanded her maid of honor get her ears pierced:

&quot;Also she&#x27;s also thinking of backing out now.&quot;
u/cooljesus69 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I just really don&#x27;t want to get my ears pierced.&quot;
u/cooljesus69 / Via reddit.com

23. This person who didn't want her bridesmaids to get pregnant:

&quot;Am I over reacting?&quot;
u/halapi / Via reddit.com

24. This person who insisted her bridesmaids cut their hair the same:

&quot;Is it okay to demote a bridesmaid to regular guest if she didn&#x27;t agree to cut her waist-length hair to shoulder-length?&quot;
u/maybelle180 / Via reddit.com

25. This person who seriously wouldn't let her sister be a bridesmaid because she wasn't a size 2:

&quot;The other attendees were super skinny and I was a size 12. It stung hard!&quot;
u/UnalteredCube / Via reddit.com

26. And lastly, this couple who had a waaaay too strict no-child policy:

&quot;AITA For not inviting my daughter to my wedding?&quot;
u/Ladylottington72 / Via reddit.com
&quot;My fiancee and I both think we&#x27;re in the right for wanting a child free wedding&quot;
u/Ladylottington72 / Via reddit.com