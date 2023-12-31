Skip To Content
21 Screenshots Of People Getting Rejected That Are Giving Me A Serious Case Of Secondhand Embarrassment

I, too, would ghost someone if they asked me out on a first date to a concert...on Fortnite.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who should've just opened with "How are you?":

nothing more attractive than self-defeat and no confidence
u/ladiesman21700000000 / Via reddit.com

2. This person who couldn't flirt to save their life:

did you get arrested once? should be for being too pretty
u/Dyrax_for_hire2003 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who thought money could buy obedience:

person asking why they were sent a screenshot of their bank account and the person answers, &#x27;cause you need to tsee how much i got so you can act appropriately
u/AsianVixen4U / Via reddit.com

4. This person who poured their heart out via email:

i&#x27;m just going to tell you i have feelings of attraction towards you over email. probably as soon as i hit send on this i&#x27;ll regret it
u/bobbingtonbobsson / Via reddit.com

5. This rideshare driver who crossed the line with a passenger:

uber asks if the person has a boyfriend after being asked not to continue texting a customer
dcsabika14 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who got their hopes up after getting this message from a crush:

we should make out
u/Hip_Spoon67 / Via reddit.com

7. This person who invited a Tinder match to an awful first date:

hey wanna go to an eminem concert with me this saturday, it&#x27;s on fortnite
noneroy / Via reddit.com

8. This person whose corny pickup line worked...kinda:

The line &quot;Do you drive a Nissan &#x27;cause I want you Altima self&quot; gets &quot;That was a good one; I was actually wondering if you know any dealers&quot;
u/papixsupreme12 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who has weirdly specific tastes in women:

Comment: &quot;I would date u if u were more lowkey on social media; my type of girl is more a lowkey girl kinda insecure so she feels dependent on me, hot but doesn&#x27;t really know it&quot; response: &quot;That&#x27;s so lame LMAOO&quot;
u/NapoleonDezern / Via reddit.com

10. This person who was way too mad about "carrying the conversation":

Comment: &quot;If you expect guys to do all the fuckin work in a conversation, then i can conclude you&#x27;re a waste of human resources&quot;; response: &quot;I just don&#x27;t want u bro&quot;
u/Efficient_Ad7890 / Via reddit.com

11. This person who should crop their friend out of their dating profile pictures:

&quot;I&#x27;m researching important dates in history; do you want to be mine?&quot; response: &quot;Who&#x27;s that cute blonde guy in your pics? He&#x27;s very cute; is he single?&quot; &quot;So you swiped on me just for my friend&quot; &quot;Pretty much, sorry&quot;
u/UrgentlyOrnery / Via reddit.com

12. This person who got shut down but had the audacity to ask for the other person's friend's number:

&quot;Hey, so I&#x27;ve been thinking and I&#x27;m really not feeling this; I think you&#x27;re great but I think we should stay friends&quot;; response: &quot;I don&#x27;t really do friends, but you can help me out, though: That tall blonde girl who is your roommate, is she single?&quot;
u/Jastryx / Via reddit.com

13. This person who was suffering badly from unrequited love:

On Christmas, person who gets annoyed when they see this person&#x27;s lovey-dovey posts with their bf asks if they can block them for their mental health, and are told &quot;Merry Xmas, it&#x27;s up to you&quot;
u/NicholasCWL / Via reddit.com

14. This person who thought they got ghosted:

Person asks if they were ghosted, and person says no, they didn&#x27;t ghost them, but the person&#x27;s &quot;conversation skills were subpar,&quot; so they &quot;just stopped entertaining mediocrity&quot;
u/EliteGreyIT / Via reddit.com

15. This person who matched with someone they'd met before:

Adeel @adeelali204

so yeah I think it’s time to delete hinge

Twitter: @adeelali204
&quot;I&#x27;m almost certain we were at a party in Feb where I hid in a cupboard for half of it and was asked to leave,&quot; and person says &quot;It was my party and I asked you to leave&quot;
Twitter: @adeelali204

16. This person who sent a message to the wrong person and received much-needed advice:

17. This person who messaged someone he'd already been rejected by before:

steven avocado ⎷ @StevenAvocado

The woman was too stunned to speak

Twitter: @StevenAvocado

18. This person who lost a date after going too far:

Person asks if the other person is on birth control, and when the response is that they&#x27;re canceling the date, the person says they&#x27;re kidding, but the other person says they&#x27;re uncomfortable with these jokes and they&#x27;re still canceling
u/Angoram / Via imgur.com

19. This person who asked a suggestive question and did not get the answer they hoped for:

&quot;When you eat watermelon, do you spit or swallow the seeds?&quot; &quot;I avoid the predicament altogether by purchasing seedless watermelon&quot;
u/glitterbombdotcom / Via reddit.com

20. This person who took a shot and missed:

Person says the other person is due for an appt — &quot;just a Netflix and chill appt; it&#x27;s good to have a checkup every now and then&quot;
u/A4LMA / Via reddit.com

21. And lastly, this person whose pickup line flopped hard:

&quot;Yo dude, you kinda look like my first husband, idk I&#x27;ve never been married, though&quot; &quot;That&#x27;s actually a first, for someone to tell me I look like someone else,&quot; &quot;I worked so hard and you didn&#x27;t even get my joke&quot;
u/Isabemk / Via reddit.com