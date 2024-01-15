Skip To Content
    16 People Who Have Already Posted Something Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Dumb On The Internet This Year

    "Humans only brush their teeth for aesthetic reasons. Yellow teeth are stronger."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who must've never seen "first and foremost" written out:

    &quot;First informals the meat...&quot;
    u/Free_Bingo / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who thought that cereal wasn't vegan if it had protein in it:

    &quot;This cereal isn&#x27;t vegan. It has protein&quot;
    u/CapX1045 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who got this expression wrong their whole life:

    &quot;caught me off god&quot;
    u/LeoLeftChat / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who should never enter a spelling bee:

    &quot;2 unromantic plutonic friends&quot;
    u/tymmi888 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who insisted that "crochet" and "knit" were synonyms:

    &quot;the term crochet and knit mean the same thing&quot;
    u/honeyyhhn / Via reddit.com

    6. These people who assumed that honey must actually be really good for babies if the FDA advised parents against it:

    &quot;Why can&#x27;t you give a baby under a year honey?&quot;
    u/catsoft / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who could not do math to save their life:

    &quot;9 out of 10 is the same thing as 19 out of 20, dunce&quot;
    u/l1qmaballs / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who got too deep into conspiracy theories:

    &quot;How did Hollywood know what the world looked like before NASA&quot;
    u/Meaglo / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who claimed the sun isn't real:

    &quot;The Sun hasn&#x27;t been invented yet.&quot;
    u/Top_Chicken3676 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who was doing too much when they went out to eat:

    &quot;Always ask for a cup of hot water before ordering at restaurants&quot;
    u/singlebychoice75 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who thought "parachute" was three words:

    &quot;he gave him a pair of shoot told...&quot;
    u/Smol-kirby-fan / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who knew they said something off:

    &quot;something told me I was wrong&quot;
    u/Jordanboiii76 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who had no idea how biology worked:

    &quot;It then enters your bloodstream and collects in your brain and spine.&quot;
    u/WrestlingWoman / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who was against toothpaste:

    &quot;If you sustained yourself with natural food and didn&#x27;t brush your teeth you&#x27;d be completely fine with some bad breath.&quot;
    u/golden-rabbit / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who explained why infidelity is good for couples:

    &quot;Cheating makes marriages stronger&quot;
    u/MelanieWalmartinez / Via reddit.com

    16. And this person who didn't understand how cheese was made:

    &quot;you don&#x27;t kill a cow to make cheese&quot;
    u/Kimomkl / Via reddit.com