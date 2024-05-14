1.
This multi-tool where the knife won't completely lock in while the pliers are out:
2.
This bedroom window in a hotel that opens so far you could fall out:
3.
This boiler shut-off button that was placed right next to the light switch:
4.
This packaging for body wash that anyone would mistake for honey:
5.
This confusing warning sign:
6.
This not-safe-for-kids cleaning product that has child-friendly packaging:
7.
This lighting fixture that burned the grass and could burn other things:
8.
This button for 2-year-olds that's so small it's a choking hazard for anyone under three:
9.
This bike lane that suddenly ceases to exist:
10.
This trippy tile design that could make someone lose their balance:
11.
These intersecting staircases:
12.
These anti-unhoused, anti-loitering parking blocks that could cause a gruesome accident if someone tripped near them:
13.
These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:
14.
These mug handles that are near impossible to keep a steady grip on:
15.
These stairs that are at a 45° angle which makes them easy to trip on, not to mention the gaps on the side that people's feet can slip into:
16.
This bathtub that basically acts as a pit someone can slip and fall into:
17.
This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to upscale that turned out to be a slipping hazard:
18.
This slide that was placed in front of a pole so kids can slide down and risk a chance of hitting it:
19.
This stainless steel bench on the beach that will scorch anyone's skin on a hot summer day:
20.
And lastly, this car with brake lights that are so low people driving behind them often won't see it: