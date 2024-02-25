1.
This lighting design that burned the grass and could burn other things:
2.
This car with brake lights that are so low people driving behind them often won't see it:
3.
These intersecting staircases:
4.
These anti-homeless, anti-loitering parking blocks that could cause a gruesome accident if someone tripped near them:
5.
These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:
6.
These mug handles that are near impossible to keep a steady grip on:
7.
This slide that was placed in front of a pole so kids can slide down and risk a chance of hitting it:
8.
This trippy tile design that could make someone lose their balance:
9.
This stainless steel bench on the beach that will scorch anyone's skin on a hot summer day:
10.
This button for two-year-olds that's so small it's a choking hazard for anyone under three:
11.
This bathtub that basically acts as a pit someone can slip and fall into:
12.
This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to upscale that turned out to be a slipping hazard:
13.
These stairs that are at a 45° angle which makes them easy to trip on, not to mention the gaps on the side that people's feet can slip into:
14.
And lastly, this bike lane that suddenly ceases to exist: