    19 Screenshots Of Customers Who Lied In An Online Review Of A Business And Got Caught In The Act

    Someone left a bad review before knowing security footage caught the real story. That's karma.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This parent who gave Google reviews and their child's school different reasons for why they left the school:

    u/Ratatoing1 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "It's been a year and I still regret sending my daughter to this non-nurturing and non-supportive school. My daughter who was just 3 years old used to be punished, shouted at by her class teacher...which definitely traumatized her little heart She still gets worked up when I mention about her class teacher. Unfortunately, the school were least bothered to take any action when this was brought up to them and I was told, they have a long waiting list and if we are not happy they can find another school for my daughter. So rather than providing a healthy nurturing environment for a child to grow and blossom, this school just seems to be very militarian (which definitely is the worst thing for such tender minds). 

    Reply says: "We are puzzled by your negative review as you left the school with lots of praise and positivity highlighted in the email below which you sent in May 2021:

    'Dear XXX

    Hope you are well. We are relocating to [location] due to some unavoidable circumstances and hence we won't be able to continue [child's name] at [school's name]. It's been a wonderful school and I hate for [child's name] to leave it. The team at [school's name] have been so very supportive and excellent and I am going to miss it. I am very very happy with the education, creatively, and support [child's name] has received.'"


    2. This dental patient who was caught telling lies about his experience at a family dental practice:

    u/shoonshoon / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Asked for a tiny stain between my teeth to be cleaned. Dr. [Name] drilled it and made the filling so big that the bottom of my tooth broke although his father had told him in front of me to keep it small to avoid the bottom of the tooth from breaking. The receptionist who takes care of payments messed up, claiming that the filling the orthodontist broke was not broken in June but in April which was wrong. She held me hostage for 15 minutes insisting that she was right. She would not correct her mistake. And acted like a pitbull. I went back to the office twice to get a copy of my records which she would not give me. She said she could only email them to me but never did. Then Dr. [Name] sent me a letter saying I could no longer be his patient, which of course, I did not want to be either. Dr. [Name] is the teacher but his son won't listen. Family dentistry does not work."

    Reply says: "Looking back on our records, the last time Dr. [Name] saw you was in 2017 before you started your orthodontic treatment. During the course of your ortho treatment Dr. [Name] treated you for a filling on a separate tooth, as a courtesy to YOUR orthodontist and did not charge you. Again, this was on a separate tooth from the one that Dr. Adam had placed in October of 2017. After that visit, we saw you three more times and did not charge you for those treatment/office visits. The information given to you at the front desk regarding the dates was from your orthodontist's office. The last time we saw you as a patient was in 2019. After every appointment, it was documented that you were pleased with the outcome so I do apologize if you feel differently now. Every effort has been made to give you the highest quality of care and professionalism." 

    3. This customer who left a bad review for a place they never actually bought products from:

    u/Alert-Journalist596 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "My granit has 15 chips around the sink. There are other chips on the countertops. My granite looks splotchy. Not shiny and smooth. When I saw the granite at the warehouse they showed me the back of the granite the way it was hanging."

    Reply says: "We have reviewed our files and you never purchased granite from us. We have never sent out a countertop with a problem such as you suggest. No company would show someone the back of the granite, as it is unfurnished and looks nothing like the front. And to 'hang' granite, you would need an overhead crane, which we do not have. If you actually did purchase granite from a local fabricator, you should find your receipt and contact the company for repair. We have notified Google that your review is fake and hope that in the future you do not make false claims against businesses, as it is punishable by law."

    4. This customer who didn't have kind things to say about the staff...because they were kicked out by the staff for not paying:

    u/nik38 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Worst behavior with staff. The owners are too 'RUDE' just as the lounge name itself. Bad words are used to get work done. Worst experience ever. Talking about the menu, it is not up to the mark. No problem with the chef, but the food they served to the guest tasted prior by their own staff."

    Reply says: "We are glad you brought this up here. At [business name] we continuously strive to provide the best service and quality food, and thereby deliver 100% customer satisfaction. In your case, you were trying to flee the place without paying the bill. We have CCTV footage of the same. When caught, you got offended and the situation heated up. Our staff tried to stay calm and patiently handle the issue." 

    5. This customer who said the vet overcharged them but left out some vital information:

    u/flash246 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Don't try to get a rush appointment here. They will never fit your pet in, unless you are willing to pay the 'emergency fee' of $150, even if your pet is a patient. Very disappointing."

    Reply says: "We are very sorry that you are disappointed with your recent transaction with our office. We do feel it is important to clarify the situation. You had a no-charge appointment that afternoon to determine how well the ear medication was working. You did not appear for your appointment but called about 30 minutes later, near closing time, to be fit in. You stated during the conversation that your pet's ears seemed better to you. Unfortunately, at that time our doctor was fully booked with appointments. Since your pet was not in any distress, we offered you an appointment the following day, which you declined. We then offered to stay past closing time for an urgent care appointment which carries a fee of $89. 

    "We often fit in patients the same day and only charge an urgent care fee when we do not have an opening available. We accommodate true emergency visits every day, but also have to respect the time of our clients who have regularly scheduled appointments. 

    "Again, we are sorry to have disappointed you. We would be happy to address your concerns directly if you call the office and ask to speak with our Practice Manager."

    6. This customer who left a bad review after eating a restaurant's asparagus:

    u/NeuroDrink / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "I love the food here but not tonight. I've had awesome asparagus until tonight. It was out-of-date asparagus. Told the manager and he argued with me. Who does that?"

    Reply says: "Our asparagus is brought in fresh daily — you know the food was excellent. You wrote this because you were caught walking your tab (literally snuck out the back door) without paying your bill or your server."

    7. This customer who left a bad review, even though he made the waitstaff uncomfortable:

    u/HarmVos / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Visited here with friends after looking on TripAdvisor, what a disappointment! The food was far too spicy, so much so that the actual flavors could not be tasted! We complained to the management who didn't seem to care about our views. I certainly won't be eating here again! There are so many great restaurants in Groningen, don't even risk eating here!"

    Reply says: "Our view on the visit to our restaurant by [reviewer's name] and his friends. The customer was having dinner at our restaurant with two male friends. They started off the evening by making sexually tinted and female unfriendly 'jokes' to our staff members. A mix of spicy and non-spicy food was ordered to request and served, with the definitely non-spicy dish served to [reviewer's name]. His friends decided to play a trick on him and put fresh chili peppers served with another dish all over his dish, hence what was served non-spicy changed to very spicy. [Reviewer's name] decides to blame us for it! Furthermore, the men misbehaved in our restaurant by locking up one of the men in our restrooms.  We totally agree that he won't come to our restaurant again. The rare negative reviews we get are normally taken very seriously and we always try to learn from the occasional mistakes we make, but in this case, we should receive apologies from [reviewer's name] instead of being bashed unjustified on social media."

    8. This customer who lied about a restaurant's service and the owner clapped back with literal receipts:

    receipts uploaded to show the real transaction
    u/ultrasuperman1001 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "No service. Went with my family, there were seven of us, I understand working in the business myself. It's hard when you are busy...they told us it'd be a 20-minute wait for our food. It took over an hour! We had places to be and were late because of this horrible service...do not recommend. They were not apologetic either. We got hotdogs, grilled cheese, and fish and chips, by no means difficult food to prepare."

    Reply says: "We always appreciate reviews from customers here at [restaurant name]. They always improve our business. When we occasionally receive a poor rating we immediately investigate to as where things went wrong. We'd like to provide the following in our defense: When you arrived with a group of seven, our restaurant was jam-packed. Easter weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year. You were advised that our buffet was available if you wanted to eat right away. Otherwise, there would be a wait time of approximately 20 to 25 minutes. You mentioned that you ordered hot dogs, grilled cheese, fish and chips. Nowhere did you mention that you also ordered a personal pizza. Our pizzas are made to order. We agree that you had a wait time (outside of our normal standards) for your meals. However, we have confirmed that delivery to your table was made in under just 40 minutes from the time you placed the order. You also indicate that we were not apologetic about your wait time. In fact, as you will note on the copy of your ticket and receipt. You were not charged for any of your beverages as an apology. This was also stated at the cash register when your group checked out. To say that we provided no service in our opinion is just not the case. We did everything we felt necessary to try to satisfy your situation. We also note that not everyone in your group was unhappy, because someone left your server with a very generous tip at the table. Again, we apologize that you were not happy with your visit to our restaurant. We will continue to make improvements where we can to provide the best possible dining experience."

    9. This customer who couldn't take responsibility for killing their plant:

    company clarifying that they discussed things on the phone and their policy is for 24-hours and not 13 days
    u/sleepybearcub / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "I do not recommend this seller for any plant they sell because they do not stand behind their product. Buyer beware."

    Reply says: "Hey [name]. We're a little confused.  In your conversation with us today,  you mentioned that this plant looks great. It seems as though you have left us a one-star review for this item because another one of your plants died after 13 days in your car. Sorry to hear the other plant died after 13 days in your car. however, our claim periods of 24 hours and 13 days is well outside of our claim period. Next time, please file a claim within 23 hours and we are happy to assist you! It is disheartening to see that you left one-star reviews for plans that you told us look great because another plant died after  13  days in your car. Have a great night!"

    10. This customer who said they were rushed out of a restaurant, even though they occupied a table for three and a half hours:

    u/Indianfattie / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Couple of my friends went here to shoot a couple of pictures of some shoes for work. We ordered some food and when we got the shoes in the lady there went real mean telling us we can't shoot or do any commercial work there. Which we can understand if they were nice about it. Since we couldn't shoot we decided to just eat some food and spend time. We finished pretty quick so we could leave and get to work somewhere else, but as soon as the bill was paid they were asking us to leave.  Every two minutes of the 10 minutes we spent there after paying the bill they kept pushing us to leave. Wouldn't recommend."

    Reply says: "We do not allow commercial shoot on our property This was informed to you as soon as you walked in. We are a fine dining restaurant. You occupied a prime table for nearly 3.5 hours having three cups of coffee between six people for a bill amount of Rs:347. We are not a coffee shop and we had a booking for that table. In spite of being informed many times, your group continued to linger at the table prompting us to remind you repeatedly."

    11. This person who tried to say that a bakery had poor time management, when in reality, the customer did:

    u/freakinfreakshow / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Tried to order a birthday cake for my daughter and was flat out told they could not get to it even with several days advance notice. I have been faithful  to this company since the first  day  they opened, but would  not buy another thing from them, nor recommend them to anyone."

    Reply says: "Hello [name], thank you for your review. You just called about 30 minutes ago, if I'm not mistaken, and asked the owner for a cake tomorrow (not advanced notice). We were more than happy to get you a traditional cake, but you were wanting a custom-designed cake. I am completely booked on any custom cakes. I try my absolute hardest to squeeze in as  many last-minute orders as I possibly can,  but I  have a limit and there are people who order weeks and months in advance."

    12. And this customer who was never even a customer at this business at all:

    u/GeneralKenoli / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Mediocre. Owners and staff are unknowledgeable."

    Reply says: "Hi [customer's name]. We do not have a record of you as a client and so we have no idea who you are and why you would leave such a negative review. We did notice that you left negative reviews for several dog daycare providers. All of them at about 3 A.M/ on 9/12/18. Please do not hesitate to reach out directly if Town Dog has fallen short of your service expectations. However, if this is a fake profile giving fake reviews, it is our hope that Google will take action."

    13. This person who was mad a business wouldn't let them charge their segway:

    u/Kmos86 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Terrible customer service. Save yourself some time and don't come here. Owner is a jerk and so  are the employees."

    Reply says:  "Thanks for taking the time to leave us a one-star review today because we wouldn't let you plug in and charge your segway while you were down the street eating lunch at  Chipotle. It really has nothing to do with customer service as I am sure you really know...by the way, why wouldn't they let you charge it there?"

    14. This customer who was refused service...and for good reason:

    company listing the real things that happened, including the customer forgetting his ID
    u/singer812 / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "The service here is absolutely terrible. The food trucks are good liquor and beer is insanely overpriced and the bartender was rude. Was excited about this new opportunity for night entertainment that was near my home but became very quickly disappointed quickly.  I will not be returning anytime."

    Reply says: "Let's go through what actually happened here. 1) You didn't bring your ID to the bar and we were refused service. 2) Someone else tried to come and buy a  drink foryo which was also refused. 3) You went home and brought five IDs and threw them on the bar for the bartender to pick up.  Two of those were valid Texas driver's licenses which, aside from being a not insignificant red flag for the bartender, is illegal. You were refused service again both for showing two valid forms of the same ID card and for being impressively rude. 4) After you left you called the par impersonating a TABC office for no other reason than to be petty and try to scare the bartender. We're all having a good laugh about it. In short, we're sorry that you didn't have a good experience,  but  your bad experience was entirely of your own making."


    15. This customer who damaged her stockings and tried to blame the business:

    u/CatPooedInMyShoe / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "This item was shipped in a plastic bag not 1/2 inch larger than the tights themselves. nothing protecting the hose and when the packaging was opened at the top, it snagged the hose. When contact was made, the seller said it was not her fault. Awful packaging, not one indication to pen with are  as even worse  customer service."

    Reply says: "You wrote to us  (very aggressively) and said you ripped the item when opening the package with a letter opener. We don't have control on how you choose to open your packages. Hopefully, you are a little more careful in the future. This item was gift-wrapped in tissue paper, taped shut, and mailed in a plastic mailing bag. Very standard to all packages I send or have ever received."

    16. This customer who tried to sell comic books over the phone:

    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "The  guy was a jerk over the phone."

    Reply says: "We are sorry you felt you had a bad experience, however, it is impossible for us to guarantee what we will pay you for your comic collection over the phone. We have to actually see the books to determine their value based on condition.  The person who you were speaking to, however,  was not being rude, had you actually listened to what he was saying instead of interrupting him then deciding cussing him out was the way to go, he was trying to  tell you w which books to look for in your  collection to see if there was NY way it was actually driving worth 150  miles to sell."

    17. This customer who got a math lesson from the owner:

    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "The things I sold them were barely used and I got paid a good amount of money for them (around $40 each)...they offered me  $3 for a barely used  Minnie Mouse walker and told me that it's because they take 40 percent off of original prices...also, I was told that they could not take my changing table because they did not have enough space (which was clearly a lie). I will NEVER be   back  here again!"

    Reply says:  "Thank you so much for your comments. After reviewing your buy, we paid you $9.60 for the walker that we priced at $23.99 *so your payout was 40% of what we sell it for) and if you say you bought it new for $40, we are actually selling it for 60%  of what you paid new, which is extremely high in the resale world, so the buys gave you an increased payout. We do have a lot of equipment right now so taking a changing table is a bit tough until our back corner is clear.  We need to keep a safe area for customers  to  maneuver  around, especially if they have a stroller."

    18. This customer who was upset that the cleaning company did the job they were paid for:

    u/GFrohman / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Left a lot of dirt behind on hard surfaces, both in the bathroom and the kitchen areas. Broke the shower faucet and refused to pay for repairs in full. Suspect customer service skills. Do not recommend, will not use again."

    Reply says: "First, you contacted our company to perform a Make-Ready clean on your home, as you are preparing to sell it. Make-Ready cleans are performed on vacant homes directly prior to being sold, while your home was occupied and filled with furniture and personal belongings. I apologize if I did not make that more clear during your scheduling. 

    "You paid for four hours of service from two cleaners and we spent those four hours cleaning parts of the home that are directly related to Make-Ready cleaning. That means blinds, windowsills, interior and exterior of ovens and bathroom fixtures, etc. Things that may be currently hidden behind furniture. Anything not considered 'part of the home' for the purposes of being sold was left until after the permanent fixtures were cleaned. This is why furniture surfaces and counter space behind personal appliances was gone over last. I explained this to your wife as we cleaned. 

    "To speak of the broken faucet, yes, a faucet was broken but it was NOT our fault. The faucet was old and brittle and snapped when one of our employees tried to turn it on to clean the shower. I offered to have it replaced and offered to split 50/50 the cost of replacing it, which I found more than reasonable. 

    "Since you needed the faucet replaced as quickly as possible as real estate photographers were coming the next day. I was able to get a maintenance technician with the replacement part out of your home within three hours of it being broken, and being a personal friend of mine, he gave us the part at cost and was undercharged for labor. I personally invite you to contact any local maintenance company and ask them for a quote to fix the faucet the same day, and if you can find someone who can do it cheaper, I will gladly pay you the difference. I am confident you will not.

    "As a final point, I am sorry you were not satisfied with the service performed. I've always said that if our customers are not happy. I don't want their money, and this situation is no different. You may call our office at any time and we will issue a refund, minus the cost of the faucet." 

    19. And this customer who left a negative review because they came to a restaurant AFTER it closed:

    u/NarutoCell / Via reddit.com

    Review says: "Unfortunately, I can't say if the food here is good or not. If a restaurant/smoked meat house that closes by 7 p.m. most days and 5 p.m. on Sundays can't at least be friendly about the fact they keep short hours, that's too bad. The first time I rush there and get there at 4:58 on Sunday, I was told they were closed! But the front door wasn't locked yet. It just seems like they were uninterested in serving me. I left with an ugly feeling in my mouth. So although I have not actually tried any food here, the only flavor left in my mouth after my first visit was very ugly."

    Reply says: "Unfortunately I can't post a picture, but I just checked my security camera and you walked in the door at 5:08, 8 minutes after we closed. Sorry we were not friendly enough for you, but it's Super Bowl Sunday and we just had d crazy busy day and wanted to go watch the game with our friends and family. Maybe check our hours on Google next time since you're clearly capable of googling us."