1.
This person who corrected someone's spelling:
2.
This Wendy's social media manager who dissed Hooters:
3.
This person who gave her child a reality check:
4.
This person who gave their honest feedback:
5.
This person who was brutally honest:
6.
This person who did not have the patience for this gym bro:
7.
This person came for a man who really deserved it:
8.
This person who referred someone to their boss:
9.
This person who dragged someone's bitter ex:
10.
This person who had the most genius comeback when someone tried to roast them:
11.
This person who obliterated someone in the Facebook comments:
12.
This person who made a clapback that I will absolutely be using in the future:
13.
This person who felt that calling someone "dumb" just wouldn't suffice:
14.
This person who...certainly had a way with words:
15.
This person who might've switched to T-Mobile:
16.
This person who passionately disputed someone's opinion:
17.
This person who was helping someone write their Tinder bio:
18.
This person who insulted someone in an extremely specific way:
19.
This person who did not agree with someone's take on TikTok:
20.
This person who regretted their decision to watch a new standup special:
21.
This person who was fed up with the return-to-office propaganda:
22.
This person who responded to someone's corny advances perfectly:
23.
This person who didn't hold back when answering a teacher's evaluation:
24.
This person who had secondhand boredom from someone else's relationship:
25.
This person who answered someone's question in the shadiest way:
26.
And lastly, this person who called someone out for lacking common sense: