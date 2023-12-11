Skip To Content
26 People Who Ended Someone's Whole Existence With Just The Power Of Their Words

"I bet your parents change the subject when people ask about you."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who corrected someone's spelling:

person 1 says they would love if the space between their eyebrows had the type of skin that didn&#x27;t grow hair and another person responds with, i&#x27;m guessing that &quot;s&quot; isn&#x27;t needed
u/Parallax_2137 / Via reddit.com

2. This Wendy's social media manager who dissed Hooters:

hooters: whatcha got? wendy&#x27;s: uniforms our employees can wear in the winter
u/Comprehensive_Fox_79 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who gave her child a reality check:

kid says happy mother&#x27;s day and they are the present since they wouldn&#x27;t be a mother without them, and the mom says well without you i&#x27;m still a mother since you&#x27;re the second child
u/plkirk423 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who gave their honest feedback:

&quot;What did you cook that under? A heated argument?&quot;
u/itssamix / Via reddit.com

5. This person who was brutally honest:

i&#x27;m trying to ween of spell check, but i&#x27;m learning, and someone says, ween back on
u/nico-ghost-king / Via reddit.com

6. This person who did not have the patience for this gym bro:

you have very poor brain genetics
u/filmgrainenthusiast / Via reddit.com

7. This person came for a man who really deserved it:

not the first time i&#x27;ve been caleld a stupid fucking bitch for repeating the words a man said back to him this guy is a walking menstrual cramp
u/NoFleas / Via reddit.com

8. This person who referred someone to their boss:

&quot;I am my own boss, you wet wipe.&quot;
u/Astronomylover999999 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who dragged someone's bitter ex:

&quot;Fact that he&#x27;s not going for just looks anymore means that you taught him a valuable lesson.&quot;
u/JENKIDAMA44 / Via reddit.com

10. This person who had the most genius comeback when someone tried to roast them:

&quot;What did the 2 say to the 9&quot;
u/AnkitNemivant / Via reddit.com

11. This person who obliterated someone in the Facebook comments:

&quot;So who&#x27;s the lucky guy?&quot;
u/K0TT-G / Via reddit.com

12. This person who made a clapback that I will absolutely be using in the future:

i bet your parents change the subject when people ask about you
u/filmgrainenthusiast / Via reddit.com

13. This person who felt that calling someone "dumb" just wouldn't suffice:

&quot;I completely understand if this is too sensitive or too personal of a question, so feel free not to answer, but were you homeschooled by a pigeon?&quot;
u/mstarrbrannigan / Via reddit.com

14. This person who...certainly had a way with words:

&quot;Its 7 am and I just witnessed a murder with words&quot;
u/LoLimdying19 / Via reddit.com

15. This person who might've switched to T-Mobile:

&quot;I&#x27;d rather give a rabid skunk a proctology exam in a closet than ever deal with AT&amp;amp;T again.&quot;
u/3tarzina / Via reddit.com

16. This person who passionately disputed someone's opinion:

&quot;The orange juice after toothpaste of tweets&quot;
u/Fast_Hornet5964 / Via reddit.com

17. This person who was helping someone write their Tinder bio:

&quot;my dream career is to work in a chocolate factory.&quot;
u/Shinigam_i / Via reddit.com

18. This person who insulted someone in an extremely specific way:

&quot;You seem like the type of person that puts toilet paper on the dispenser backwards, then wipes from front to back and tosses it into the trash.&quot;
u/pruttepuden / Via reddit.com

19. This person who did not agree with someone's take on TikTok:

&quot;She looks and sound like she got her degree from tiktok&quot;
u/itssamix / Via reddit.com

20. This person who regretted their decision to watch a new standup special:

&quot;I illegally streamed this and still have buyers remorse&quot;
u/lotusflower1995 / Showtime / Via reddit.com

21. This person who was fed up with the return-to-office propaganda:

&quot;you&#x27;re the exact reason the rest of us wanna stay home&quot;
u/MsSeraphim / Via reddit.com

22. This person who responded to someone's corny advances perfectly:

&quot;Yeah unfortunately I needed something that wasn&#x27;t only good for maybe 3 or 4 pumps.&quot;
u/The_Iron_Grip / Via reddit.com

23. This person who didn't hold back when answering a teacher's evaluation:

&quot;If I had one hour to live, I&#x27;d spend it in this class because it feels like an eternity.&quot;
u/LoLimdying19 / Via reddit.com

24. This person who had secondhand boredom from someone else's relationship:

&quot;I hear they&#x27;re getting together for unseasoned chicken and white rice tonight...&quot;
u/witcchii / Via reddit.com

25. This person who answered someone's question in the shadiest way:

person asks where the rat is and the other responds: &quot;turn your screen off&quot;
u/Iam_Unknwon17 / Via reddit.com

26. And lastly, this person who called someone out for lacking common sense:

&quot;Wisdom pursues you, however, you have always been able to run faster.&quot;
u/Lord_Harkonan / Via reddit.com