9. "My dad is totally my dad, but I recently found out that the man who raised him wasn't his biological father. Apparently, this was pretty common during WWII. My dad had suspicions for his whole life, so he was actually interested in looking into it even though it's been nearly 80 years. His dad, who raised him, came from a long line of guys who look a lot alike, but my dad never really fit that description. His brother totally does, and his brother's son. It's a pretty strong trait, I guess. We found out that he has two younger siblings."

"We sent one a DNA test which confirmed it, but they decided to end any contact right then. I guess they didn't want to believe that their beloved dad knocked up some random lady and never attempted to raise the baby, but we weren't even sure if the biological father knew. My grandma worked on a military base and was seeing multiple men, so the theory is that she didn't know whose baby it was and married the 'wrong dad.' It worked out for them, and they were together until he died."



