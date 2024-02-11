15 Infuriating Screenshots Of Messages That Cheating Partners Had The Audacity To Send

1.
This cheater who tried to get her ex back by saying it's what's best for their future, unborn, unconceived son whose first name begins with "N":
2.
This cheater who urged his ex to remember the good times:
3.
This cheater who played dumb:
4.
This cheater who tried to take his ex's SISTER out for drinks:
5.
This cheater who tried anything to make his ex feel guilty:
6.
This cheater who made these huge promises to their partner...while literally cheating on them:
7.
This cheater who got a new number to text her ex, who'd blocked her:
8.
This cheater who expected his ex's best friend to congratulate him on getting someone else pregnant:
9.
This cheater who cheated on his pregnant girlfriend and started to feel regret:
10.
This cheater who didn't take an ounce of accountability when he was caught:
11.
This serial cheater who hit up his ex while he was in a relationship with someone else:
12.
This serial cheater who seriously told his ex not to focus on the negative:
13.
This cheater who contacted their ex two years after cheating on them with two women:
14.
This cheater who was engaged and secretly looking for a sugar baby:
15.
And lastly, this cheater who said his ex should be HAPPY that he didn't burn their belongings after the breakup: