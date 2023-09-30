1.
This bride who demanded her maid of honor get her ears pierced:
2.
This bride who didn't want her bridesmaids to get pregnant:
3.
This bride who had no patience for her florist recovering from surgery:
4.
This bride who insisted her bridesmaids cut their hair the same:
5.
This bride who wanted all her bridesmaids to cut AND dye their hair:
6.
This bride who almost kicked bridesmaids out for not responding to her text:
7.
This bride and groom who had a waaaay too strict no-child policy:
8.
This bride who seriously wouldn't let her sister be a bridesmaid because she wasn't a size 2:
9.
This bride who didn't want her father-in-law to visit his dying father:
10.
This bride's no gray hair policy for bridesmaids:
11.
This bride and groom who posted a list of restrictions for their wedding:
12.
This bride who — and I kid you not — asked her maid of honor to change her first name:
13.
And lastly, this bride who did not approve of her maid of honor getting a tattoo: