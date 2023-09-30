    13 Weirdly Strict Rules And Demands Entitled Brides Had For Their Weddings

    1. This bride who demanded her maid of honor get her ears pierced:

    &quot;Also she&#x27;s also thinking of backing out now.&quot;
    &quot;I just really don&#x27;t want to get my ears pierced.&quot;
    2. This bride who didn't want her bridesmaids to get pregnant:

    &quot;Am I over reacting?&quot;
    3. This bride who had no patience for her florist recovering from surgery:

    &quot;like I&#x27;m not gonna waste my time with someone who clearly doesn&#x27;t care about my feelings or my wedding day, you know?&quot;
    &quot;Your recovery won&#x27;t interfere with my wedding timeline right?&quot;
    &quot;We would recommend you find another florist.&quot;
    4. This bride who insisted her bridesmaids cut their hair the same:

    &quot;Is it okay to demote a bridesmaid to regular guest if she didn&#x27;t agree to cut her waist-length hair to shoulder-length?&quot;
    5. This bride who wanted all her bridesmaids to cut AND dye their hair:

    &quot;she has asked the bridal party to all cut our hair to the same length&quot;
    6. This bride who almost kicked bridesmaids out for not responding to her text:

    &quot;Girl calm down you literally just said if you can&#x27;t adhere then let you know.&quot;
    7. This bride and groom who had a waaaay too strict no-child policy:

    &quot;AITA For not inviting my daughter to my wedding?&quot;
    &quot;My fiancee and I both think we&#x27;re in the right for wanting a child free wedding&quot;
    8. This bride who seriously wouldn't let her sister be a bridesmaid because she wasn't a size 2:

    &quot;The other attendees were super skinny and I was a size 12. It stung hard!&quot;
    9. This bride who didn't want her father-in-law to visit his dying father:

    &quot;FH&#x27;s dad is flying to Florida with no return flight booked to visit a 105 year old man that probably won&#x27;t even recognize him.&quot;
    10. This bride's no gray hair policy for bridesmaids:

    &quot;Wedding is ten weeks away and I think her hair is only going to get worst.&quot;
    11. This bride and groom who posted a list of restrictions for their wedding:

    &quot;No apple watches allowed&quot;
    12. This bride who — and I kid you not — asked her maid of honor to change her first name:

    &quot;change your name please.&quot;
    13. And lastly, this bride who did not approve of her maid of honor getting a tattoo:

    &quot;I know I am being selfish but she never told me and didn&#x27;t warn me she was getting it&quot;
