67 Hilarious Things People Actually Posted On The Internet This Month That I Want To Remember Forever
"I yawned in the club last night, and my homegirl said, 'Don’t piss me off.'”
Spooky season is already over, and it'll be 2024 in a couple of months! 😳 This month went by so quickly, that you probably missed a lot of these hysterical tweets, so enjoy them now!
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!
1.
when you flirting too much and almost end up in a relationship pic.twitter.com/etv0BLwMIQ— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) October 31, 2023
2.
lowkey "seize him" and "unhand me" were huge for the english language— ̊ (@doxie_gay) October 31, 2023
3.
I miss him so bad I’m finna post him so he can call me and tell me to delete it— Kamaria Niambi (@kamariaaa__) October 20, 2023
4.
Me during a plot twist scene after forcing people to watch a movie pic.twitter.com/cfWxWOHZxu— Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) October 22, 2023
5.
monster at the halloween maze I went to made me get on my knees and told me "I bet this isn't your first time on your knees" pic.twitter.com/KBvC382i0I— - (@armmxndo) October 22, 2023
6.
this is so funny pic.twitter.com/kiXb9REYWy— m (@liIpochaco) October 22, 2023
7.
Toddlers are so unserious, like why do you have a beer belly— No Hay Tricotri 🇵🇷 (@ArrozYUnGandul) October 23, 2023
8.
Crazy name for a baby pic.twitter.com/QIEBSPE0ej— Meesh Hell (@waziot) October 23, 2023
9.
October 23, 2023
12.
who’s throwing a halloween party tmr night and wanna invite me and my homegirls (we’re all on birth control)— leslie (@_lflexing) October 27, 2023
13.
Stranger next to me on the airplane said “can you go back a page, I missed that last sentence” pic.twitter.com/F7QKPa1EDR— SNARKYMARKY (@snarkeigh) October 29, 2023
14.
Should I check sniffies at Disneyland— dr. bitchcraft (@all_coopedup) October 29, 2023
15.
how it feels to be on public transport with no airpods pic.twitter.com/OSSAaVOfU5— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 17, 2023
16.
jacob visiting bella after she got back from the honeymoon pic.twitter.com/dOUtEWZOpp— ✧ (@kristenluvr) October 17, 2023
17.
October 19, 2023
18.
always a fine line between being stoned enough to think a movie is really good and being stoned enough that you can’t stop thinking about how you’re just watching real people pretend to be other people for money— mar (@itsmariannnna) October 20, 2023
19.
doctors after your card declines at the hospital pic.twitter.com/oXtO3qNzl5— PYPER🍒 (@badbbyaera) October 22, 2023
20.
My OBGYN just called me a free spirit..,. (whore lite) I got to stop telling this bitch all my business stg😭🤣😭😔😔 pic.twitter.com/x3S4Bpx0R3— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) October 24, 2023
21.
Y’all LMFAOOO9999???!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1q6jHO6g7g— Maya Angelique👑 (@moneyymaya) October 25, 2023
22.
Who-who's gonna make me sweat? Hmm? Who's gonna make holler? pic.twitter.com/WXf7Fnp1AY— i’m goin to see the creole texan in theaters 🐎🪩 (@JustSomeLuhBoi) October 25, 2023
24.
Me to my bestfriend when I’m ready to smoke at the function pic.twitter.com/a6BtVZExwk— DJKingKey (@DenimJunkieKidd) October 25, 2023