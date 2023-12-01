56 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month That I Laughed At Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Hard
"My eyebrow piercing fell out, and my mom looked up to the sky and thanked Jesus. I'm so mad right now."
one thing about me is i will always take the opportunity to turn a tiny little unnoticeable pimple into an oozing gaping wound that will scar my face for months to come— mar (@itsmariannnna) November 24, 2023
someone died at my job today and the paramedics were fine asf— ً (@cryst6l) November 18, 2023
gay doctor asked me if i was a top, bottom, or “no fun at all” pic.twitter.com/Ci622rcYvX— andrés 🗿 (@d4dfur) November 17, 2023
joan of arc was only 19 when they burned her alive… she should’ve been at the club— dua (@ijbolistani) November 18, 2023
the one time i tried to go on a thanksgiving cousin walk nobody would smoke with me so i finished a joint by myself and got so paranoid that i went back inside and told my mother that i was so sorry for what me being born did to her life— ivy ✡︎ (@wolktress) November 20, 2023
my eyebrow piercing fell out and my mom looked up to the sky and thanked jesus im so mad rn— ange! (@v0dkabooty) November 24, 2023
How do I politely ask my boyfriend to stop saying our dog “ain’t no diva”— Costco Hotdog (@gayspud) November 20, 2023
I hate it here pic.twitter.com/6y3xuMGN5u— michael (@kresnxk) November 19, 2023
me after coughing my lungs out from a fat hit pic.twitter.com/m2G6VpvMiR— ♌︎ (@dankingorb) November 27, 2023
this is how it feels to redownload hinge btw pic.twitter.com/Noy9QBoQHX— Mike’s Mic Charts (@mikesmicYT) November 20, 2023
Going to somebody else’s family’s thanksgiving and just doing this the whole time pic.twitter.com/CQLF2TYFIh— 🏊♀️ (@guess_what_mimi) November 21, 2023
Me refusing to leave his house in the middle of the night. I’ll leave in the morning like a lady. pic.twitter.com/1VIBMCEhUW— ‘𝟾𝟶𝚜 𝙷𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚛 𝙷𝚘𝚎 (@Thackerybinx86) November 22, 2023
one time i panicked and said “p for prostitution” https://t.co/5YT1cs2e75— Glow✰ (@gIowiny) November 22, 2023
Y’all not tired of eating like Pit bulls? https://t.co/NjRvhEHtXb— ENNY🤎 (@FinesseEness) November 23, 2023
I love that Hinge’s slogan is “designed to be deleted.” Right you are, Hinge!! It was perfectly designed to make me feel so demoralized, so utterly hopeless, so ego-shattered that in order to save my own life I have no choice but to banish it from my phone forever— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 22, 2023
Thanksgiving is at my place this year and my mother came over to cook. I ran to the store for her, and when I came back she said “I was just about to call you to buy a turkey baster, but I found one under the sink” tell me why she was using MY DOUCHE ! pic.twitter.com/RCAlCp33Nd— kev . (@OhKevinGee_) November 23, 2023
my aunt said she was thankful for the best family in the world and I said “when are they coming?” and it MURDERED— Zach Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) November 23, 2023
my aunt said my little cousin couldn’t watch his ipad during thanksgiving dinner and he threw this pie at the floor 😭 pic.twitter.com/ANT2LM9nMv— Alex (@hannahtheebaker) November 23, 2023
We just found out my grandma has been lying about having a dementia diagnosis for over a year for attention omg stunt queen pic.twitter.com/yJZtFmncga— Jenni Tolls 🎱 (@jenni__tolls) November 23, 2023
turkeys getting taken out of the oven in american households today— leon (@skyferrori) November 23, 2023
me at thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/J6FVAP5qbs— I'm 6’7 (@taylorprobably) November 24, 2023
accidentally said that man is fine around my mother and she said “right” then caught it….we just staring at each other— jayden (@boyfronte) November 24, 2023
Booked a restaurant for my anniversary. They called me and told me the restaurant burnt down… pic.twitter.com/KOMfAsJaeI— paramore stan account (@itsjustfatimah) November 24, 2023