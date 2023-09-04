Simply Just 52 Viral Tweets That Made Me Laugh Really Hard This Month
"The housing market ain’t collapsing quick enough for me. I want to see mortgages on SHEIN."
August came as quickly as it went, and somehow, there are only a few weeks left of summer 😞. Before fall starts, take a look at some of the funniest tweets from this month:
I don’t understand how I’m supposed to text everyone back AND have a job— Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 29, 2023
elementary school was crazy bc why was everybody throwing up— kie (@criminalplaza) August 30, 2023
it’s abt to start getting cold .. I need to pick my fav liar and settle down— gen ⍤ (@genmnz) August 26, 2023
some big dude covered in tattoos smoking a cigar infront of my apartment “hey idk if anyone has ever told you but…. you are phenomenal at parallel parking — I’ve seen you a few times like ‘she ain’t gonna make it’ and then you do, incredible”— alex (@miaowlex) August 20, 2023
when we saw barbie my bf was chuckling along during the bit where the barbies are distracting the kens w/ Men Things until it got to the barbie who was like “i just keep all my money in a savings account...” & then he turned to look at me with horror in his eyes— bk (@uncooljerk) August 19, 2023
when i explained to my grandma that im bi she was like so you part time gay— BLOCKI (@beammeupblocki) August 18, 2023
housing market ain’t collapsing quick enough for me. I want to be seeing mortgages on SHEIN.— eddie flynn (@manlikekofii) August 20, 2023
}^^{%]#]]#????💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/r3IgLQZ2Xv— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) August 20, 2023
how it felt getting up after the easter mass in school pic.twitter.com/PeAZu9IO7o— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) August 25, 2023
lost my drivers license and got carded at the abbey and told the bouncer “look at my eyes….i was alive for 9/11” and now i’m in :)— laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) August 21, 2023
a fucked up scary thing about older christians is how a lot of them truly, deeply believe their big emotions and strong opinions come directly from god when they actually came from lead poisoning.— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 20, 2023
so u hate bitches with seasonal depression https://t.co/WkEg8ZzzgV— ✽tink✽ (@arcanecovet) August 24, 2023
One thing about me. idgaf about space exploration— Маделейн . (@normalmadeline) August 28, 2023
“it's up to you”, please don’t stress me out like this. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 𝖓𝖎𝖒. (@httpsnimroood) August 27, 2023
friends that check up on you >>> pic.twitter.com/WQ5T6REjla— 𝔐⚘ (@CheemaWRLD) August 28, 2023
when someone drop me home and drive off before i get inside pic.twitter.com/TSXpuU8oXD— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) August 29, 2023
I’m never gonna “well my therapist said” on social media cause I’m the one that paid that copay and y’all not getting healed on my dime!— WINNER OF “MUTE” ATL NGT 1 (@thatgirlbamz) August 29, 2023
grad school is kinda a step below unemployment like what the fuck are u doing— tyler (@tyler02020202) August 14, 2023
oh it is NEVER that serious pic.twitter.com/0Q830OxWcM— Alex (@fulmiez) August 14, 2023