  • Viral badge

15 Screenshots Of Greedy And Strict Airbnb Hosts Who Made It Their Mission To Ruin Their Guests' Vacation

Canceling someone's stay on two weeks' notice is actually villainous.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Airbnb host who charged hundreds of dollars in extra fees:

Summary of a booking receipt: Room rate for 2 nights, host fees, damages waiver, resort and booking fees, cleaning fee, service fee, taxes, and total cost
u/WSNC-JBR / Via reddit.com

2. This Airbnb host who did not bother to clean the hot tub in God knows how long:

Hot tub with partial cover next to a wooden fence, water appears unclean
u/Forsaken_Storm_6397 / Via reddit.com

3. This Airbnb host who didn't try to fix the water issue after being notified by guests of its color:

A bathtub filled with yellow water, featuring safety grab bars on the side and back wall
u/Go_Commit_Reddit / Via reddit.com

4. This Airbnb host who drained their massive pool right when a family with kids arrived for their stay:

Empty in-ground swimming pool with debris and a pool skimmer, surrounded by a patio under a clear sky
u/Particular-Bike-9275 / Via reddit.com

5. This Airbnb host who tried to charge guests for changing the temperature of the thermostat:

Summary of a conversation regarding a disputed Airbnb charge, with the request being declined and closed
u/ViberNaut / Via reddit.com

6. This Airbnb host who wouldn't refund guests who complained about the smell of mold being so bad that they had to take an air quality test:

Four petri dishes with bacterial growth on a lab bench, each secured with pieces of tape, part of a scientific experiment
u/Dawg_Jacket / Via reddit.com

7. This Airbnb host who told guests two weeks before their stay that he overbooked the unit:

Text message exchange discussing a booking conflict and offering an alternative accommodation option
u/veritas__a3quitas__ / Via reddit.com

8. This Airbnb host who had a bunch of specific rules that would make for a very uncomfortable stay:

Handwritten Airbnb house rules sign with additional rules listed for guests
u/peachydonut69 / Via reddit.com
List of house rules for guests, including restrictions on luggage, smoking, kitchen use, and requirements for long stays
u/peachydonut69 / Via reddit.com

9. This Airbnb host who canceled someone's reservation last minute because they discovered they could make more money due to the eclipse:

The image is a screenshot of a message from Airbnb support responding to a concern, promising an update within 24 hours
lqkjsdfb / Via reddit.com

10. This Airbnb host who asked for tips after charging a cleaning fee:

Hand-drawn thank you sign with illustrations of a house, sun, and cars, placed in front of a paper towel roll
u/rayschlaa / Via reddit.com

11. This Airbnb host who posted a long list of kitchen rules that included not using the dishwasher:

Kitchen rules listed humorously on a poster, with 7 emphasized guidelines including no phones and bending spoons
u/lqkjsdfb / Via reddit.com

12. This Airbnb host who didn't bother to tidy up before a new guest arrived:

Unmade bed with white bedding and multiple pillows in a bedroom. Blue clothing item on the bed&#x27;s corner
u/haiphee / Via reddit.com
Kitchen sink filled with clear glasses and two white mugs waiting to be washed
u/haiphee / Via reddit.com

13. This Airbnb host who told a guest that the key safe was next to the door:

A door with multiple utility meters on a brick wall. A notice is posted beside the door
u/Arwell27 / Via reddit.com

14. This Airbnb host who failed to mention to a guest that the roof of their attic apartment would be replaced during their stay:

Assorted construction debris and materials on a rooftop with surrounding buildings in the background
u/Truiemans / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this Airbnb host who tried to charge a guest $500 for leaving "vomit on a wall" when in reality that scuff mark was there beforehand:

Corner of a white wall and baseboard with mild scuff marks
u/geoffery00 / Via reddit.com