    15 People Who Went To The Airport And Just Could Not Catch A Darn Break

    Taking off your pants and sitting the whole flight in your underwear should get you put on a no-fly list.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who tried to get through the flight by watching a movie:

    u/DoftheG / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who let their pants touch the floor in the airport bathroom for just a second:

    There is urine on the floor and the person&#x27;s pants have a stain where they touched the floor
    u/Bearspoole / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who had to sleep on this DIY bed at the airport for over three days because of cancellations:

    A stack of jackets acts as a mattress, while a neck pillow rests on a backpack
    u/JoshuaDudeman / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who forgot their AirPods before a six-hour flight:

    An open AirPod carrier with no AirPods in it
    u/Toastwich / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who had to sit with these messy, disrespectful passengers:

    Trash is strewn across a row of the plane
    u/DoftheG / Via reddit.com

    6. The people who had to walk around this wire to sit at their gate because this guy refused to sit next to the electrical outlet:

    Someone has plugged their phone into an outlet, but is sitting across the aisle, so the cord extends across the entire walkway
    u/Bizzlewaf / Via reddit.com

    7. The people who watched someone dry their underwear using the airplane seat fan:

    u/GenderBenderBitch / Via reddit.com

    8. The people who had to sit by this passenger who made themself too at home:

    Someone is sitting upside down, with their feet on the wall of the plane above their row&#x27;s window
    polentino911 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person whose armrests were taken by someone else's feet:

    Someone&#x27;s bare feet extend on both sides of the seat, covering the arm rests
    u/Craftiest / Via reddit.com

    10. This person whose seat was being blocked by another inconsiderate passenger:

    A person says they wanted to change seats because their seat broke; they found an empty seat, but the woman next to it claimed she needed it; they later found her sleeping across the two seats
    u/lolleknolle / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who had to sit next to this guy who took his pants off and rode the whole flight in his boxers:

    u/Eki75 / Via reddit.com

    12. The people who went to sit at their gate and found that someone left trash, including a USED baby diaper, on the ground:

    u/chiclebubblegum / Via reddit.com

    13. The people who had to watch this person clip their toenails on full display:

    u/slavic-soul / Via reddit.com

    14. The people who witnessed this person drop their orange peels on the floor:

    Someone sits in a seat in the airport with a growing pile of orange peel slices under their feet
    u/bradmeehan / Via reddit.com

    15. And these people who couldn't fall asleep because this passenger had the brightest headphones ever:

    A passenger is wearing headphones that brightly glow in the dark
    u/deadraibead39 / Via reddit.com