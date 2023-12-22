15 People Who Went To The Airport And Just Could Not Catch A Darn Break

1.
This person who tried to get through the flight by watching a movie:
2.
This person who let their pants touch the floor in the airport bathroom for just a second:
3.
This person who had to sleep on this DIY bed at the airport for over three days because of cancellations:
4.
This person who forgot their AirPods before a six-hour flight:
5.
This person who had to sit with these messy, disrespectful passengers:
6.
The people who had to walk around this wire to sit at their gate because this guy refused to sit next to the electrical outlet:
7.
The people who watched someone dry their underwear using the airplane seat fan:
8.
The people who had to sit by this passenger who made themself too at home:
9.
This person whose armrests were taken by someone else's feet:
10.
This person whose seat was being blocked by another inconsiderate passenger:
11.
The person who had to sit next to this guy who took his pants off and rode the whole flight in his boxers:
12.
The people who went to sit at their gate and found that someone left trash, including a USED baby diaper, on the ground:
13.
The people who had to watch this person clip their toenails on full display:
14.
The people who witnessed this person drop their orange peels on the floor:
15.
And these people who couldn't fall asleep because this passenger had the brightest headphones ever: