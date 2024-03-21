Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

33 Hysterical Things People Posted On Twitter This Month So Far That I'll Be Laughing At 'Til April

"People don't like Zelle because they'd have to face the facts."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

It's that time of the month again! The time where I share the funniest tweets from the most recent weeks. Please enjoy this month's selection of amazing Twitter jokes.

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

Twitter: @tms_75

2.

Twitter: @Noorthevirgo

3.

Twitter: @katiejoyofosho

4.

Twitter: @OfficialGracie

5.

ABC / Twitter: @bblackgoldd

6.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @KaylarWill

7.

Paramount Pictures / Twitter: @thecroakerqueen

8.

Twitter: @attemptingbutch

9.

Twitter: @cowboybecsbop

10.

Twitter: @citehchris

11.

Twitter: @OhCoco

12.

Twitter: @onemeaux

13.

Twitter: @deliclit

...We Interrupt This Program To Bring You A Very Important Deal Alert...

Deal alert graphic for Apple AirPods Pro at a discounted price
Andrew Ziegler

If you're someone who loses your AirPods like they're single socks in a dryer's Bermuda Triangle, today is your lucky day!

Hurry up and grab some for only $189 (that's 24% off!) on Amazon before the deal ends.

Ok, back to the show.

14.

Twitter.com / Twitter: @88hdee

15.

Twitter: @yassnito

16.

Twitter: @cxrnerrstone

17.

SKIMS / Twitter: @nydiarubyr

18.

Lifetime / Twitter: @Chuu4Lenin

19.

Twitter: @leebyyy

20.

Twitter: @Anania00

21.

Key Mcduffie / Twitter: @o4iezaz

22.

Twitter: @proletarat

23.

Hulu / Twitter: @soenbyvibes

24.

Twitter: @laserboat999