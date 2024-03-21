33 Hysterical Things People Posted On Twitter This Month So Far That I'll Be Laughing At 'Til April
"People don't like Zelle because they'd have to face the facts."
It's that time of the month again! The time where I share the funniest tweets from the most recent weeks. Please enjoy this month's selection of amazing Twitter jokes.
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!
1.
Imagine something funny. Now imagine if it wasn’t. Not so funny now is it?— e 🇵🇸 (@tms_75) March 11, 2024
2.
Dudes will be like "You didn't deserve to be hurt like that.... you deserve to be hurt like THIS"— Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) March 11, 2024
3.
Spirit flight attendant just said “and to those of you who said you’d never fly with us ever again, welcome back” ☠️🤡— katie jo(hantgen) (@katiejoyofosho) March 10, 2024
4.
I haven’t worn a trench coat since a random man in his 60s said to me “what are you looking for detective” 😭😭— OFFICIALGRACIE (@OfficialGracie) March 10, 2024
5.
True Life: I Survived Telling My Friends I’m Not Coming Out Tonight pic.twitter.com/vSEciQxrUw— 🤠 (@bblackgoldd) March 9, 2024
6.
Yall: I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy— Kay (@KaylarWill) March 7, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/qKXnbO5xZ2
7.
the log truck driver in final destination 2 pic.twitter.com/kzbz286jZh— shivers (@thecroakerqueen) March 7, 2024
8.
Being queer summed up pic.twitter.com/9npiInHAt8— ginger rail (@attemptingbutch) March 6, 2024
9.
when coworkers start asking about my weekend plans I feel like I’m talking to cops— first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) March 5, 2024
10.
(on a first date watching her bowl her ball right into the gutter) hey something just came up i have to leave it was nice meeting you— Chris (@citehchris) March 5, 2024
11.
I think parents did a shitty job of conveying how much they were going through as adults. Because if I knew you was getting disrespected & harassed all day then maybe I’d be more eager to defrost the meats.— 🇬🇩 (@OhCoco) March 5, 2024
13.
Hate the concept of “catching up” like… you just had to be there idgaf— timmygami eyes (@deliclit) March 13, 2024
14.
dont let them silence you!!!!! pic.twitter.com/u3lZLI2lsO— kiara࠭ ݆𓁺⋆☽ (@88hdee) March 14, 2024
15.
nothing more embarrassing than killing the chat on a gc.. and sometimes its so bad no one says anything for like 6 hours and ur message is just.. sitting there… i get shivers.— janito (@yassnito) March 14, 2024
16.
never let ur job prevent you from acting unemployed— abrish (@cxrnerrstone) March 13, 2024
17.
me on top for ten secs n thats it https://t.co/fE4CHJh2x6— n (@nydiarubyr) March 12, 2024
18.
Job sent out a rejection email 10 seconds after the interview call ended, never been this gagged before pic.twitter.com/uAuwKOyVbx— Chuu 3 (@Chuu4Lenin) March 13, 2024
20.
me when i rediscover bread and butter every 3 months pic.twitter.com/bytdq6rZHN— anania (@Anania00) March 4, 2024
22.
I’m trying to be on my phone less to focus on being on my computer more I hope you understand— tara (@proletarat) March 8, 2024
23.
how it feels like to fight the urge to DOORDASH pic.twitter.com/bhG9SZfFh9— ميرا (@soenbyvibes) March 12, 2024
24.
Just saw someone wearing a shirt that says “London, Paris, and New York.” I love that. Those are some of the biggest cities out there— donald boat (@laserboat999) March 7, 2024