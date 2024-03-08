Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    16 Photos Of Random Artifacts From The 1900s That Belong In The Museum Of History

    The cost of a hospital bill in 1956...wild.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The chart of the cost of living in 1989:

    Page from a book showing a list of common living expenses and food prices from 1989, such as new car, average income, and costs of milk and eggs
    u/GideonWells / Via reddit.com

    2. This Gatorade carton from 1988:

    Vintage Gatorade Lemon-Lime carton that looks like a juicepack, with the straw still inside
    u/shesgreasy / Via reddit.com

    3. This 1950s bathroom with a built-in toilet phone:

    A bathroom with an old-fashioned phone mounted on the wall above the toilet
    u/jerog1 / Via reddit.com

    4. This original bottle of Red Bull found in Thailand in 1992:

    Hand holding a bottle that looks like medicine with Thai text
    u/mMaVie / Via reddit.com

    5. This built-in seat for a telephone nook in a house built in 1947:

    A small built-in cabinet with a drop-down seat and small countertop for the phone
    u/boho_chic / Via reddit.com

    6. This pill container from 1947:

    Old prescription box with a label from Higley&#x27;s Drug Store and capsules inside
    u/KerchBridgeSmoker / Via reddit.com

    7. This 1950s tie that gave people fashion advice:

    Close-up of a Wembley tie label suggesting to &quot;wear with charcoal or brown suit.&quot;
    u/NucklestheEnchilada_ / Via reddit.com

    8. This double oven from the 1970s:

    Vintage wall oven with a decorative towel hanging on the handle
    u/rbevans / Via reddit.com

    9. This list of instructions for new moms from the 1940s hospital maternity ward:

    Summarized text: Instructions on hospital regulations for patient behavior including no smoking, maintaining silence, and personal healing
    u/The_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com
    closeup of the list
    u/The_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com

    10. This 1980s Cheetos bag:

    Cheetos Crunchy snack bag that&#x27;s clear and has the brand cheetah at the bottom
    u/20yrstoomany / Via reddit.com

    11. This birth announcement card from 1950:

    A vintage birth announcement card for a baby girl born on June 23, 1950, with an illustration of a doctor chasing a running child
    u/ThatGoddess / Via reddit.com

    12. This 1988 Toys "R" Us featuring a Nintendo Action Set:

    Vintage Toys &quot;R&quot; Us weekly advertisement featuring a variety of toys and their prices for a &quot;Hot Toy Blowout&quot; sale
    u/Unteyetled_username / Via reddit.com
    Advertisement for Nintendo Action Set priced at $99.99
    u/Unteyetled_username / Via reddit.com

    13. This 1948 Hotpoint refrigerator:

    Old-style fridge in a dimly lit room, shown closed and open, revealing its interior with some food items
    u/HypeTime / Via reddit.com

    14. This 1951 banned children's toy science kit that wanted kids to find uranium deposits:

    Vintage Gilbert Atomic Energy Lab kit with various scientific instruments displayed inside a case
    u/bluepooner25 / Via reddit.com

    15. This Burger King Kids Club cup from 1996:

    Kids&#x27; meal cup with illustrated Burger King Kids Club characters engaging with food and gadgets
    u/doomedroadtrips / Via reddit.com

    16. And this surgery bill from a six-day hospital stay in 1956:

    1956 hospital bill with charges for room, medicine, lab, and operating room totaling $123.50
    u/Suwannee_Gator / Via reddit.com