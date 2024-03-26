Skip To Content
16 People Who Were Completely Unaware Of The Grave Mistakes They Were About To Make

Sometimes it's a better call to go to the barbershop instead of trying to cut your hair at home.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who threw a lit cigarette in a garbage can and ended up melting it:

Melted siding on a house above a pile of burnt debris next to a trash bin
u/thereaintshitcaptain / Via reddit.com

2. This person who placed a heavy perfume bottle in the bathroom cabinet that eventually fell and left a mark:

Bathroom sink with a bottle of Dr Teal&#x27;s body oil and a black faucet
u/Sorry-Human / Via reddit.com

3. This person who discovered a worm in a can of peaches after they had already eaten most of it:

Transparent cup with a liquid and a white object floating in it
u/DontDrinkAcetone / Via reddit.com

4. This person whose wedding ring slipped off and fell between this little gap in the bathroom of an Airbnb:

A bottle of Baylis &amp;amp; Harding liquid soap placed on the edge of a sink
u/neddin / Via reddit.com

5. This person who put a fuzzy blanket in the washing machine with her husband's new jeans:

Pants covered in pet hair on top of a washing machine
u/MelArlo / Via reddit.com

6. This person who ordered cheap Tilapia online and ended up with food poisoning:

Box filled with packaged chicken breasts, label obscured for privacy
u/alexesparza / Via reddit.com
Person sitting with a medical patch on the knee and sneakers on
u/alexesparza / Via reddit.com

7. This person who left the garden hose running outside all night and ended up flooding their basement:

A flooded basement with furniture and items submerged in water
u/Elden_Sage / Via reddit.com

8. This person who ordered chicken wings from a place they never will order from again:

A single piece of fried chicken on a black plate with visible grease
u/AlienArachnid / Via reddit.com

9. This person who tried to boil water with an electric kettle:

Person holding a severely damaged and melted gaming steering wheel controller
u/bathtubdeer / Via reddit.com
Note attached to a kettle reads: &quot;Sorry, I destroyed your electric kettle... I ordered a new one, it&#x27;ll be here on Wed.&quot;
u/bathtubdeer / Via reddit.com

10. This person who baked a birthday cake for their mom but then tripped on their way to deliver it:

Open box with a partially eaten chocolate-covered dessert with layers and filling
u/ugly_lemons / Via reddit.com

11. This person who left their gas tank open at the car wash:

Car going through an automated car wash with water spraying on it
u/vinchenzo68 / Via reddit.com

12. This garbage truck driver who backed up into an apartment building:

A cracked window set in a brick wall, showing signs of damage at the top left corner
u/Amypon3 / Via reddit.com

13. This person who gave their friend a haircut to help them save money:

Man with a short haircut viewed from the side, with a mirror partially reflecting his face
u/akopec / Via reddit.com

14. This person who taught a stray cat how to use their doggy door and now has to deal with their furniture getting damaged:

Leather couch armrest with visible wear and white residue
u/Samallan24 / Via reddit.com

15. This person who dropped something on their stovetop:

Ceramic cooktop with a broken heating element and visible damage
u/YouGottaKillYourMind / Via reddit.com

16. And lastly, this person who left their phone on top of their car:

Reflective car windows show sky and part of a tree, with a car and SUV parked in the background
u/im_on_a_burner / Via reddit.com