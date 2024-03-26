16 People Who Were Completely Unaware Of The Grave Mistakes They Were About To Make

1.
This person who threw a lit cigarette in a garbage can and ended up melting it:
2.
This person who placed a heavy perfume bottle in the bathroom cabinet that eventually fell and left a mark:
3.
This person who discovered a worm in a can of peaches after they had already eaten most of it:
4.
This person whose wedding ring slipped off and fell between this little gap in the bathroom of an Airbnb:
5.
This person who put a fuzzy blanket in the washing machine with her husband's new jeans:
6.
This person who ordered cheap Tilapia online and ended up with food poisoning:
7.
This person who left the garden hose running outside all night and ended up flooding their basement:
8.
This person who ordered chicken wings from a place they never will order from again:
9.
This person who tried to boil water with an electric kettle:
10.
This person who baked a birthday cake for their mom but then tripped on their way to deliver it:
11.
This person who left their gas tank open at the car wash:
12.
This garbage truck driver who backed up into an apartment building:
13.
This person who gave their friend a haircut to help them save money:
14.
This person who taught a stray cat how to use their doggy door and now has to deal with their furniture getting damaged:
15.
This person who dropped something on their stovetop:
16.
And lastly, this person who left their phone on top of their car: