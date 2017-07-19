When you're on your feet all day (and night), put your shoes to work with these magic insoles. They're a little more expensive than other insoles on Amazon, but they come with a money-back guarantee and are designed to absorb the impact on your feet. They're only available in women's UK size 6-10, and men's UK size 8-14, but you can cut them to fit your shoes.

Promising review: "Magic insoles, gave a new lease of life to my shoes and made them so comfortable, would certainly buy them again." – Elizabeth Ferguson

Get them on Amazon, £17.50