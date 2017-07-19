We hope you love the products we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales from the links on this page.
1. These genius massaging insoles that will support your feet during long shifts.
2. These filling but healthy snacks for when you don't get a break and are starving.
3. An insulated water bottle to remind you to stay hydrated.
4. This hand sanitiser that won't dry out your hands and smells like a summer day.
5. This dreamy sleep balm to help you nod off after a stressful day.
6. This triple-pen pocket clip that means you'll never lose a pen again.
7. This real AF colouring book for when a patient has been driving you up the wall all day.
8. This hard-working hand cream that will revitalise constantly-washed hands.
9. This mug that reminds everyone who exactly is in charge.
10. This clever necklace that will mean you don't lose your ring while on shift.
11. This bestselling eye mask to block out sunlight when you're sleeping in the day.
Reviews have been edited for length and clarity.