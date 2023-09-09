14. "I serviced offices which were only about half occupied. I had to walk around the building a few times a day to do a series of checks and had a keycard for all the rooms. One empty office was used to store furniture — including a load of cushions."

"I built myself a little den in there and would go for a lay down every day to look at my phone or read a book — I could be in there for an hour or so each day. I also took the leftover food from people's catered meetings and gave it to homeless people on my way home (it was all wrapped and in date)."

—u/Scoobert_Doobert_420