Employers Are Sharing The Resumes That Were So Wild, They Went Straight Into The Shredder

5. "The only resume I have thrown right in the proverbial shredder was that of the wife of a friend of mine. She had no degree or relevant experience, but we needed a receptionist."

"Bottom line, I was doing this underqualified, unemployed person a massive favour by giving her a reference and a chance. We didn't have any other applicants. The job was hers to lose. She didn't know that, so she brought her A game. Here are some excerpts from her cover letter:

'I may not have a degree, but I have what engineers don't have, 10 years of experience.'

'Engineers aren't very organised people and I can keep them in line.'

'I have better social skills than engineers do.'

I am not paraphrasing. I was just like, 'You know I'm an engineer, right?' She did. I continued, 'You know the job you'd be applying for is a receptionist position, not an engineer position, right?' She seemed pretty sure she could move up and be an engineer in a year or so. That is not at all a thing in my field, but she was absolutely sure it was.

I told her that if she was going to submit this, she wouldn't be hired because the entire panel was engineers. She didn't listen, and submitted it. She even listed me as a reference. 'I've got what engineers don't have, 10 years of experience!' became the office joke for years to come. Every time someone reached the 10 year mark of their career, we'd be like, 'You can't be an engineer anymore. The lady said 10 years is the limit.'

