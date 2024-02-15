22 Hidden Functions Of Everyday Items I Had Absolutely No Idea Existed

4. "Ctrl + shift + t will open up a tab in your browser that you accidentally closed."

u/Neat0juice

"Also if you close your browser and don't have 'open last session' turned on, you can ctrl+shift+t to open all the tabs again. This has saved me hours of research. this also works if you turn off your PC and re-open."

u/emilgamer22



As someone whose job basically relies on me finding That One Tab again, I can confirm this is the hack of all hacks.