19 Facts I'm Pretty Sure You Didn't Know About Periods That Are Disturbing, Horrific, And Painful To Read

1. Periods have been known to make people bleed from their eyes (oh good).
2. Some people also bleed from the nose, ears, urethra, and/or rectum while on their period.
3. Being on your period can change your voice (because I guess the whole process is just a giant cosmic joke).
4. In fact, European opera houses used to offer singers "grace days" while they were on their period for this reason.
6. Periods are often worse in winter (even though I hate, loathe, and despise a summer period, too).
7. People who get periods spend, on average, seven precious years of our finite lives menstruating. It's like nobody cares whether or not we're good people...
9. Periods can make your asthma worse.
10. Most menstruators (54% of us) have had every single pair of our underwear ruined by period stains.
12. Ancient Europeans thought period blood could cure leprosy.
13. Being close to your period can put you in a cleaning overdrive.
15. The French used to think period sex would lead to monster babies.
16. Apparently, Pliny the Elder isn't rocking with anyone who menstruates.
17. There's a reason why period poops are... Like That.
18. In 1946, Walt Disney produced a film titled The Story of Menstruation, which is widely considered to be one of the earliest films to include the term "vagina."
19. And finally, we might have wayyyy more periods now than our ancestors did.
Editor's note: this post is not intended as medical advice, as we are not medical professionals! Please seek a medical professional if you have any concerns about your periods.