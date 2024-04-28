3. "Hoarding stuff in case you need it again."

u/mangosteenroyalty



"My mum, who lives alone, has an entire bedroom with giant racks filled with food, paper towels, laundry detergent, etc. It's very clean and organised but still unnecessary. When I asked her why, she said it was because she could. I was like 'well, yeah, but why do you want to?' She explained it was because, for most of her life, she couldn't afford to purchase everything we needed but now she can and it feels good. I love it because she loads me up with food and essentials every time I visit!"