"Pretty Much, I Would Let Gemma Know..." — 21 Of The Absolute Best Moments British TV Ever Made

Recently, Reddit user u/Edo1405 asked the good people of r/CasualUK what their favourite British TV moments were.
Of course, we have our own faves (the "Daddy or chips?" ad, and everything Maura Higgins said on Love Island. UK TV moments like hers are why I have high hopes for the upcoming Love Games... but I digress).
We thought we'd share the Redditors' faves. Here are just a few:
1.The time BBC News accidentally interviewed an applicant for a data support role instead of the tech expert guest they'd booked.
I mean, he gave it a good go:
2.When someone yelled, "I've just won a shitload of money" in the background of a news report at the horse races.
Look, I'm not here to police joy:
3.When a player on Family Fortunes was asked to name a type of bean, and came up with an unusual answer.
The "L" in "LGBT" stands for "legume" now:
4.And another guy in the background of a Sky news broadcast who shouted "I HATE ICELAND" after an Iceleandic ash cloud grounded all flights.
Passion, people:
5.When Jane won Come Dine With Me — and her competitor had an awful lot to say about it.
"All the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tires on" rings through my head like a beautiful melody:
6.When Sean Lock reacted to a carrot in a box game in 8 Out of 10 Cats.
Mood:
7.When the (cursed) character of Mr. Blobby met comedian Jack Whitehall on Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
Look, I'd be scared too:
8.When a Good Morning Britain presenter asked about the competition for Dan Stevens' role in The Guest in a very, well, particular way.
TBF, he handled it better than I would have:
9.When a question on The Chase involved a notable name.
I understand:
10.When a professor's kid walked in on his BBC news interview.
I would have heard their political opinions out, but okay:
Shout out to u/Edo1405 and r/CasualUK for having this discussion! And (just because we're such a fan of the question), we thought we'd share our fave moments too: