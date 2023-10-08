    "Pretty Much, I Would Let Gemma Know..." — 21 Of The Absolute Best Moments British TV Ever Made

    "Pretty much I would let Gemma know..."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/Edo1405 asked the good people of r/CasualUK what their favourite British TV moments were.

    Of course, we have our own faves (the "Daddy or chips?" ad, and everything Maura Higgins said on Love Island. UK TV moments like hers are why I have high hopes for the upcoming Love Games... but I digress).

    We thought we'd share the Redditors' faves. Here are just a few:

    1. The time BBC News accidentally interviewed an applicant for a data support role instead of the tech expert guest they'd booked.

    u/asymmetricears

    I mean, he gave it a good go:

    2. When someone yelled, "I've just won a shitload of money" in the background of a news report at the horse races.

    u/asymmetricears  

    Look, I'm not here to police joy:

    3. When a player on Family Fortunes was asked to name a type of bean, and came up with an unusual answer.

    u/Lostinthebackground

    The "L" in "LGBT" stands for "legume" now:

    4. And another guy in the background of a Sky news broadcast who shouted "I HATE ICELAND" after an Iceleandic ash cloud grounded all flights.

    —u/crucible

    Passion, people:

    5. When Jane won Come Dine With Me — and her competitor had an awful lot to say about it.

    u/asymmetricears  

    "All the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tires on" rings through my head like a beautiful melody:

    6. When Sean Lock reacted to a carrot in a box game in 8 Out of 10 Cats.

    u/deicist

    Mood:

    7. When the (cursed) character of Mr. Blobby met comedian Jack Whitehall on Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

    —u/asymmetricears    

    "It's actually a surprisingly impressive bit of physical comedy really." 

    —u/Incident_Electron

    "The genuine mortal terror on Jack Whitehall's face when Blobby burst through the wall behind him is just amazing." 

    —u/Varvara-Sidorovna

    Look, I'd be scared too:

    8. When a Good Morning Britain presenter asked about the competition for Dan Stevens' role in The Guest in a very, well, particular way.

    —u/atomicsiren

    TBF, he handled it better than I would have:

    9. When a question on The Chase involved a notable name.

    u/SnooRevelations9128  

    I understand:

    10. When a professor's kid walked in on his BBC news interview.

    u/SnooRevelations9128    

    I would have heard their political opinions out, but okay:

    Shout out to u/Edo1405 and r/CasualUK for having this discussion! And (just because we're such a fan of the question), we thought we'd share our fave moments too:

    11. Literally any moment from Taskmaster.

    What a gift:

    12. And any time Bob Mortimer opens his mouth on Would I Lie To You.

    I promise this is worth your time:

    13. When Tracey showed us all how to get a man's number in Chewing Gum.

    I'm taking notes:

    14. Shout-out to Tracey's unorthodox kissing routine, too.

    Icon:

    15. BTW, for me, "What a sad little life, Jane" will always lose out to the whisk guy on Come Dine With Me.

    Like, it's not even a competition IMO:

    16. When Diedre Barlow from Coronation Street had a stare-off with a sheep.

    Twitter: @lewispringle

    17. When Tiffany "New York" Pollard thought that David Gest, her co-star on Celebrity Big Brother, was dead, instead of David Bowie (who had just died, and was another CBB star's ex-husband).

    She's just MADE for reality TV IMO:

    18. And when Tiffany basically verbally slaughtered Gemma Collins, also in CBB.

    Sheesh:

    19. When a CBBC presenter came face-to-face with the humanity of a puppet named Hacker.

    Why do I find this cute?

    20. Every single moment this bold bovine had on our screens was gold, IMO.

    Storymakers was iconic, ugh:

    21. And finally, when Rio from Tracey Beaker lost his Maroon 5 CD.

    Beakerheads, unite:

    Do you think we missed any iconic moments? Let us know in the comments below!