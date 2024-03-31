"He's 72 And Hot As Hell" — People Think These 50+-Year-Old Celebs Look Wayyy Younger Than They Are

In a Reddit post shared to r/PopCulturechat, site user u/glowdirt said, "Ernie Hudson is 'seventy fucking eight years old'. Who else elicits the same reaction?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. Ernie Hudson (78)
2. Renée Elise Goldsberry (53)
3. George Clinton (82)
4. James Hong (95)
9. Iman (68)
10. Christie Brinkley (70)
12. Jeff Goldblum (71)
13. Marissa Tomei (59)
14. William Shatner (93)
15. Halle Berry (57)
16. Alyson Hannigan (50)
17. Lenny Kravitz (59)
18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)
19. Sigourney Weaver (74)
Shout out to r/PopCulturechat and u/glowdirt for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.