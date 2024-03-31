    "He's 72 And Hot As Hell" — People Think These 50+-Year-Old Celebs Look Wayyy Younger Than They Are

    "My mind can not comprehend that this is a photo of a man who's nearly a century old."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In a Reddit post shared to r/PopCulturechat, site user u/glowdirt said, "Ernie Hudson is 'seventy fucking eight years old'. Who else elicits the same reaction?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

    1. Ernie Hudson (78)

    Ernie Hudson posing at a Frozen event in a black t-shirt and jeans. Close-up of Ernie smiling
    Karwai Tang / Getty images

    u/glowdirt   

    2. Renée Elise Goldsberry (53)

    Renee Elise Goldsberry posing in a patterned outfit at a media event
    Renée Elise Goldsberry / Getty Images

    "She looks younger than I do in my 30s."

    u/MarionberryAfraid958

    3. George Clinton (82)

    Two images of Cedric the Entertainer: left at a star ceremony in a patterned suit and hat, right in a blazer with pins at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    u/Global_Criticism3178

    4. James Hong (95)

    Man kneeling on red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre with Kung Fu Panda poster; celebrating James Hong
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    u/ilneigeausoleil  

    5. Trina McGee (54)

    Two photos side by side. Left: A person posing in a hat, open blazer, and bralette. Right: A person smiling in an off-shoulder ruffled top
    Tasia Wells / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    u/InternetAddict104  

    "My jaw dropped."

    u/Stircrazyathome

    6. Ming-Na Wen (60)

    Two photos of Michelle Yeoh, left in an off-shoulder ruffled dress, right a close-up portrait
    Amanda Edwards / Variety / Getty Images

    u/ILootEverything

    7. Michael Keaton (72)

    Man in a tuxedo with bow tie standing at an event
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    "He's 72 and hot as Hell." 

    u/Katherine_Swynford

    8. Sam Neill (76)

    Man in a dark blazer and white shirt posing for the camera
    Jc Olivera / FilmMagic

    "I was shocked to learn he's 76." 

    u/_TalkingIsHard_

    "He's fine as Hell and seems like a really cool guy." 

    u/fred_burkle

    9. Iman (68)

    Two side-by-side images of Iman, left image with straight hair and patterned outfit, right image in elegant strapless gown with floral design
    Kevin Mazur / Taylor Hill / Getty Images for The Wayuu Taya Foundation

    u/Do-not-1  

    10. Christie Brinkley (70)

    Christie Brinkley poses at an event in a red long-sleeve dress with a cinched waist
    Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

    u/cheesyenchilady

    11. Angela Bassett (65)

    A person stands at a podium with &quot;Critics Choice Awards&quot; on the front, dressed in a formal off-shoulder gown with embellishments
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    u/FearlessProfessor707

    "She’s truly continuing to do the thing." 

    u/mindylahiriMDbitch

    12. Jeff Goldblum (71)

    Jeff Goldblum on the red carpet, wearing glasses and a black suit with a metallic shirt, alongside a person in a feathered outfit
    Karwai Tang / Taylor Hill / WireImage

    "HOW?"

    u/p0rcelaind0ll

    13. Marissa Tomei (59)

    Marisa Tomei posing at an event in a patterned outfit and smiling, followed by a side profile shot at a social gathering
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / WWD

    "She just gets hotter with age." 

    u/pezzyn  

    14. William Shatner (93)

    Smiling person wearing a jacket, sitting in a talk show environment with blurred lights in the background
    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    u/stars_doulikedem

    "This has to be an old photo? Right? My mind can not comprehend that this is a photo of a man who's nearly a century old." 

    u/nobodythinksofyou

    Author's note — the image I used, which is from his The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, is from March 2024.

    15. Halle Berry (57)

    Woman sitting with hands clasped, smiling, at a discussion panel
    Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

    "Looking fine." 

    u/Havok1717

    16. Alyson Hannigan (50)

    Woman in a Taylor Swift T-shirt with open arms and an excited expression, carrying a tote bag
    Hollywood To You / GC Images

    "She is FIFTY. 5-0, folks. HOW????????????" 

    u/wifeunderthesea

    17. Lenny Kravitz (59)

    Man in black suit and red eyepatch smiling at event
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    u/Alleyoop70

    18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (63)

    Woman smiling in a black dress with large earrings at an event
    Andrea Renault / AFP via Getty Images

    u/reddit24682468

    19. Sigourney Weaver (74)

    Sigourney Weaver in a green suit with a blouse at the Goya Awards
    Aldara Zarraoa / FilmMagic

    u/reddit24682468

