1.
Margot Robbie was so nervous to film a nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street, she downed three tequila shots at 9 AM.
3.
Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo were more or less constantly drunk while getting through Super Mario Bros. ' filming.
5.
Nicolas Cage thought getting drunk off-set would improve his performance as an alcoholic in Leaving Las Vegas.
6.
Luke Evans and Haley Bennett had some booze to "take the edge off" before their sex scene in The Girl on the Train.
7.
Peter O'Toole thought the best way to take the fear out of riding a camel in Lawrence of Arabia was to get a little tipsy.
8.
Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon all got tipsy before their threesome scene in Wild Things.
9.
Robert Pattinson was told to drink vodka to maintain his Southern accent in The Rover.
10.
Brad Pitt and Edward Norton ~enhanced~ the drunken golf scene in Fight Club.
11.
Shia LeBeouf took method acting to its boozy extremes in Lawless.
12.
Fred Astaire took two shots of bourbon before the first take of the drunken dance scene in Holiday Inn and one shot before the rest. It was re-shot seven times.
13.
Robert Shaw SAID he got drunk on the set of Jaws to give his USS Indianapolis speech an added dimension. Said.
14.
Dakota Johnson got drunk before her sex scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey (while Jamie Dornan did push-ups, apparently).
15.
Lizzy Caplan said she had to get "hammered" to film nude scenes in True Blood.
16.
Anna Kendrick got drunk on the set of Drinking Buddies... but she didn't realise until it was too late.
